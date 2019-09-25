×

Tom Hanks’ Historical Drama ‘News of the World’ Gets Release Date

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tom Hanks
CREDIT: Art Streiber/Variety

Universal’s “News of the World,” a historical drama starring Tom Hanks, will hit theaters just in time for awards season on Dec. 25, 2020.

Paul Greengrass is directing the film, reuniting with Hanks for the first time since 2013’s “Captain Phillips.”

“News of the World” is based on the best-selling novel by Paulette Jiles and set in the days following the Civil War. It charts the unlikely friendship between Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, an earlier precursor to today’s newscasters, and the 10-year-old girl he is tasked with bringing to her relatives. As they travel hundreds of miles into the unforgiving wilderness, the two will face tremendous challenges of both human and natural forces.

The movie was previously in development at Fox 2000. However, Disney decided to retire the label this year as part of its purchase of the 20th Century Fox film studio, opting to go ahead only with projects that were already in production.

Greengrass wrote the screenplay with Luke Davies (“Lion”) delivering an earlier draft for “News of the World.” Hanks and Gary Goetzman will produce the film through their Playtone banner with Gail Mutrux through Pretty Pictures, along with Gregory Goodman. Steven Shareshian and Tore Schmidt are executive producing.

Up next, Hanks is starring as Fred Rogers in “It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” a biopic about the beloved children’s television host. Greengrass has directed multiple movies for Universal including “Green Zone,” “The Bourne Supremacy,” “The Bourne Ultimatum,” “Jason Bourne” and “United 93,” for which he received a best director Oscar nomination.

RELATED:

More Film

  • Soros

    Film Review: 'Soros'

    “The Joker” is destined to be the super-villain movie of the season for most filmgoers, obviously. But there’s a certain breed of conservative that might save that honor for “Soros,” a new documentary about billionaire George Soros, the do-gooder bogeyman the right loves to hate. Dinesh D’Souza hasn’t yet gotten around to making a feature [...]

  • Tom Hanks

    Tom Hanks' Historical Drama 'News of the World' Gets Release Date

    Universal’s “News of the World,” a historical drama starring Tom Hanks, will hit theaters just in time for awards season on Dec. 25, 2020. Paul Greengrass is directing the film, reuniting with Hanks for the first time since 2013’s “Captain Phillips.” “News of the World” is based on the best-selling novel by Paulette Jiles and [...]

  • Elizabeth Banks Directing Charlies Angels

    Elizabeth Banks on Missing Rom-Coms and 'Making Sure That Women Matter'

    Receiving the 2019 Pioneer of the Year award from the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation, Elizabeth Banks is leading in a new field. In addition to her achievements as an actor, director, producer and writer, Banks also devotes considerable time and money to a wide array of philanthropic efforts and organizations. And on Sept. [...]

  • NYFF Booksellers Documentary

    NYFF Docs Illuminate Gotham's Hidden Byways

    The documentary lineup at the New York Film Festival showcases largely hidden worlds of the city and nearby environs. When Tania Cypriano began filming Dr. Jess Ting at Manhattan’s Mount Sinai Hospital in 2017, he was one of only 40 surgeons in the United States who performed gender-confirming surgery. “A lot of films about the [...]

  • The Irishman

    NYFF Director Kent Jones Explains How He Landed 'The Irishman' Premiere

    It’s been a tumultuous few years at the New York Film Festival. In 2018, after an early-2010s mandate for exclusive gala premieres swept in by increasing competition for top titles, the fest chose tentpoles that all debuted elsewhere: “The Favourite,” “Roma” and “At Eternity’s Gate.” Yet all three films ended up scoring Oscar nominations in [...]

  • Adria-Mones and Nely Reguera

    Fasten Films To Produce Nely Reguera’s Second Feature ‘The Grandson’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    SAN SEBASTIAN  —  Fasten Films will produce “El Nieto” (‘The Grandson’), Nely Reguera’s sophomore outing. Greece’s Homemade Films and Spain’s producer-distributor Bteam will co-produce. A Barcelona-based company founded by Adrián Monés, formerly a producer at Filmax), Fasten Films is the company that has co-produced Emmy winner Justin Webster’s non-fiction series “The Prosecutor, the President and [...]

  • Australia' s Oscar contender BuoyancyC

    Australia Floats 'Buoyancy' as Its Oscars Contender

    “Buoyancy,” a dark thriller that highlights human trafficking in Thailand’s commercial fishing industry, has been selected as Australia’s submission for the best international feature film at the Oscars. The film is presented in the Khmer and Thai languages. “Buoyancy” had its world premiere at the Berlinale in February and will enjoy its commercial debut Thursday [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad