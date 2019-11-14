×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tom Hanks on Slowing Down to Play Fred Rogers

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All

Tom Hanks says that almost no director before “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” helmer Marielle Heller had ever asked him to slow down during a scene. But to play Fred Rogers, Hanks, who describes himself as a “wiseacre” with “a lot of energy,” had to pull back and find a stillness.

“I had a great difficulty slowing down,” he told “Judy” star Renee Zellweger during their conversation for Variety’s Actors on Actors. “And if I was going to show you, if we were going to sit down and [watch] the movie, I would get to a point and I would say, ‘That’s my first day of shooting.’ They had been working for two weeks, and this is my first day. Compare that first day of shooting stillness and a week later.”

He continued that Heller was instrumental in helping him achieve the character.

“Mari Heller did me a great favor because in the first meeting we had — I’m sure you’ve faced this as well as Judy, which is how deep are we gonna go on this look?…How far are we gonna go to reconstruct our body into these very well-known icons? And Mari just said, ‘We’ll do a wig and we’ll do some eyebrows, and that’s that.’ And I said, ‘Great.’ Knowing that that’s the parameters, that tells me where I’m going to have to make the construct of everything else that goes on.”

Watch the full interview below:

More Film

  • Ted Sarandos - Netflix

    Netflix's Ted Sarandos Says Disney Plus Launch Changes 'Nothing' for the Company

    Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos claims he’s not getting distracted by huge competitors — like Disney — rumbling into the company’s streaming turf. The exec was asked what has changed for Netflix with the Nov. 12 launch of Disney Plus, which the Mouse House boasted as having signed up over 10 million users so [...]

  • Tribeca Film Institute

    Tribeca Film Institute Announces Winners for Aspiring Filmmaker Program

    Tribeca Film Institute announced the winners of their 2019 TFI Pond5 program funding aspiring filmmakers. Eight applicants, narrowed down from a pool of 200, were awarded with up to $7,500 in funding for their filmmaking endeavors. The program, in junction with media company Pond5, began the initiative last year to support indie filmmakers in “systematically-excluded [...]

  • Game Awards OrchestraThe Game Awards, Show,

    Game Awards 2019 to Play on 53 Cinemark Screens Alongside 'Jumanji: The Next Level'

    This year’s Game Awards, recognizing the top video games, creators and esports of 2019, is coming to the silver screen. In a three-way partnership, the Game Awards, Cinemark Theatres and Sony Pictures are teaming on a superticket program pairing the Dec. 12 live simulcast of the 2019 Game Awards in 53 Cinemark locations with a [...]

  • Frozen 2

    Film Review: 'Frozen 2'

    Released in 2013 to a record-scorching $1.29 billion, “Frozen” was such a huge hit for Walt Disney Animation Studios that many of its fans were probably assuming its sequel would play it safe and deliver more of the same: a sparkling 21st-century fairy tale in which a pair of wide-eyed heroines shrug off the need [...]

  • Variety New Leaders in TV

    Lena Waithe's Hillman Grad President Is Among Variety's New Leaders in Film

    Every year, Variety seeks to identify the next generation of leaders in the entertainment business, looking for representatives in the creative community, film, TV, music and digital. This year’s group has a heavy New York focus: We selected executives from forward thinking companies such as Spotify, Group Nine and Endeavor Audio, as well as writers [...]

  • Lilly Burns Tony Hernandez

    Jax Media Soars by Amplifying Unique Voices of Auteur TV

    Jax Media has emerged during the past few years as one of television’s busiest and buzziest production companies. The New York-based company headed by four partners — Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, John Skidmore and Brooke Posch — has an enviable track record of scouting new voices and executing stylish shows on a less-than-stratospheric budgets. The [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad