Film News Roundup: 'Tom and Jerry' Movie Moves Forward to 2020

Dave McNary

In today’s film news roundup, Warner Bros. is giving an earlier date to “Tom and Jerry,” “Inside the Rain” gets distribution, Lionsgate is launching a crime drama, and the Napa Valley Film Festival annnounces its honorees.

RELEASE DATES

Warner Bros. has moved its live-action hybrid comedy “Tom and Jerry” forward by four months to Dec. 23, 2020.

The cat and mouse story, directed by Tim Story, was initially slated for release on April 16, 2021. The studio said Friday that it will fill that slot with a yet-to-be titled “event” film.

“Tom and Jerry” stars Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Ken Jeong, Jordan Bolger and Pallavi Sharda. The story centers on Tom the cat and Jerry the mouse getting kicked out of their home and relocating to a fancy New York hotel where Moretz’s character is an employee who will lose her job if she can’t evict Jerry.

Warner Bros. also said that its moved up its fantasy adventure “The Witches,” starring Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci, Octavia Spencer, and Chris Rock, to open on Oct. 9, 2020.

Sky Island Films has set a March release date for Aaron Fisher’s directorial debut “Inside the Rain” in US markets including Los Angeles and New York.

The film premiered at the Woodstock Film Festival, and stars Aaron Fisher, Ellen Toland, Eric Roberts, Paul Schulze, with Catherine Curtin and Rosie Perez.

Fisher stars as a bipolar student who is facing expulsion from college over a misunderstanding. He befriends a woman at a strip club and they hatch a madcap scheme to prove his innocence. Perez stars as a tough love shrink.

PROJECT LAUNCHES

Lionsgate has hired Deon Taylor to direct the crime drama “Free Agents,” set against the backdrop of professional athletes.

The film was written by Taylor and Joe Bockol. Taylor will produce with Roxanne Taylor under their Hidden Empire banner. The project will be overseen by Brady Fujikawa at Lionsgate.

FILM FESTIVAL

The Napa Valley Film Festival has announced its honorees for its ninth iteration next month.
Kevin Bacon will receive this year’s Charles Krug Legendary Actor honor at Yountville’s  Lincoln Theater on Nov. 14. Jillian Bell will receive the Spotlight award, and Vanessa Hudgens will receive the Blackbird Vineyards Visionary honor.
 
On Nov. 15, Olivia Wilde will be honored with the Raymond Vineyards Trailblazer award for her directorial debut “Booksmart.”

