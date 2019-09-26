×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tokyo Film Festival Lineup Favors Non-Asian Films

By

Japan Correspondent

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
Only the Animals
CREDIT: Venice Film Festival

The Tokyo International Film Festival will this year give over most of its competition section to films from outside East Asia. This contrasts to previous editions with a strong presence from the region.

The festival, which will hold its 32nd edition next month, announced its lineup Thursday. Of the 14 announced films for competition, only two – Wang Rui’s “Chaogtu With Sarula” (China) and Paul Soriano’s ”Mananita” (Philippines) – are from East Asia.

Korean films are noticeably absent this year, a situation that may reflect the acute political tensions between Tokyo and Seoul.

Others in the competition are Valentyn Vasyanovych’s “Atlantis” and Jorunn Myklebust Syversen’s “Disco,” which both screened at Toronto. The competition also includes Saeid Rustai’s “Just 6.5,” Jayro Bustamante’s “La Llorona,” Nunzia De Stefano’s “Nevia” and Dominik Moll’s “Only the Animals,” which were all pickups from Venice.

Related

The two Japanese films in the competition (previously announced) are Shin Adachi’s family comedy, “A Beloved Wife,” and Macoto Tezka’s romantic fantasy, “Tezuka’s Barbara,” which is based on a comic by his father, Osamu Tezuka.

The competition jury president is Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi, while other jury members are producer Bill Gerber, actor-producer Julie Gayet, director Michael Noer and director Ryuichi Hiroki.

The out-of-competition opening film is “Tora-san, Wish You Were Here,” which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the iconic Tora-san comedy series. There will also be a gala screening of “Talking the Pictures,” Masayuki Suo’s comedy about silent film narrators.

Other sections include Japanese Cinema Splash for new Japanese indie films, Asian Future for new Asian indie films, Japan Now for recently released Japanese films, World Focus for international festival favorites without Japanese distribution yet, and Special Screenings for films set for a fall or winter release in Japan. Among the last are Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” Neil Jordan’s “Greta,” Wash Westmoreland’s “Earthquake Bird,” Taika Waititi’s “Jojo Rabbit,” James Mangold’s “Ford vs. Ferrari” and the first two films in the “How to Train Your Dragon” franchise.

This year’s Director in Focus in the Japan Now section is experimental film pioneer Nobuhiko Obayashi, who will present his “Labyrinth of Cinema,” together with four other films from his extensive oeuvre.

Japanese Animation is a new section featuring nine recent and classic titles, themed on the evolution of Japanese animation and VFX.  There will also be screenings of 4K restored versions of four episodes of the iconic Ultra Q tokusatsu (“effects”) TV series and, in the Japanese Classics section, three films starring Machiko Kyo, who died recently.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Bruce Springsteen FYSEE Opening Night with

    Bruce Springsteen to Release ‘Western Stars’ Soundtrack Album

    After waiting four years to drop his “Western Stars” album, Bruce Springsteen has tripled down: After releasing the album earlier this year, he’s released a film about it and, on Oct. 25, a soundtrack to that film. Columbia Records will release “Western Stars – Songs From The Film,” featuring each of the live performances captured [...]

  • Gemini Man

    Film Review: Will Smith in 'Gemini Man'

    Sharpshooter assassin Henry Brogan is 51 years old. Time to call it quits, he figures, popping the 72nd kill of his career from what looks to be at least a mile away. Only Brogan can make a shot like that. But his conscience is starting to catch up with him and now he’s going to [...]

  • Movie Distribution WIndows

    Coming Soon: Inside the Battle to Find the Right Movie Release Date

    Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros. president of  domestic distribution, spends a good part of his day obsessing over a calendar.  In another era, executives like Goldstein would have spent half their time on the road in meetings with theater owners from Chanute, Kan., to Montpelier, Vt., haggling and calling in favors to secure as many screens [...]

  • Only the Animals

    Tokyo Film Festival Lineup Favors Non-Asian Films

    The Tokyo International Film Festival will this year give over most of its competition section to films from outside East Asia. This contrasts to previous editions with a strong presence from the region. The festival, which will hold its 32nd edition next month, announced its lineup Thursday. Of the 14 announced films for competition, only [...]

  • Beyond the Horizon

    Returning San Sebastian New Director Delphine Lehericey on ‘Beyond the Horizon’

    Delphine Lehericey’s “Beyond the Horizon” may be playing the New Directors section at San Sebastian, but the young director is really anything but, having spent the last decade working in live theater and making a number of TV documentaries before, in 2013, making her fiction feature debut with another New Directors player, “Puppylove.” Based on [...]

  • management agency ymu paul randle holly

    Management Group YMU Shuffles Management Pack

    YMU Group, the management firm borne out of private equity firm Trilantic’s acquisition of the James Grant Group, has shuffled its management pack, creating a U.K. CEO position, and naming a new entertainment MD, and head of drama. YMU upped Mary Bekhait to a newly created U.K. CEO role last week that spans sport, music, [...]

  • A Shaun the Sheep Movie- Farmageddon

    Zurich Festival's Summit Spotlights Family Films, Streaming Revolution

    The Zurich Summit has, over the years, become a major industry gathering at the film festival, attracting Hollywood players and entertainment business reps from both sides of the Atlantic. Running Sept. 28-29 at the palatial Dolder Grand Hotel, the summit focuses on current business trends and the pertinent issues and challenges facing the industry. This [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad