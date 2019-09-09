‘Isn’t It Romantic’ Director in Talks to Helm ‘Zombie Brother’

“Isn’t It Romantic” and “Finals Girls” director Todd Strauss-Schulson in talks to direct “Zombie Brother,” an action-comedy from STX Films and China-based Tencent Pictures.

The film is an adaptation of Tencent’s digital comic book of the same name, which has garnered more than 24 billion views over 241 episodes. “Zombie Brother” has already been adapted into an animated series that has attracted more than 3.7 billion views across its first two seasons, as well as a stage play.

“Todd is the perfect choice for ‘Zombie Brother.’ His films thrive with a heart, energy, comic pace and visual inventiveness all their own,” said STX Films chairman Adam Fogelson.

Tencent Pictures, STX Films and Free Association — Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan’s shingle — will co-produce “Zombie Brother.” Tatum, Carolin, Kiernan and Michael Parets are producing for Free Association with Tencent’s Edward Cheng and Howard Chen as the executive producers and Conor Zorn serving as producer. Sam Brown is overseeing the film for the studio along with Drew Simon.

STX Films will handle North American distribution, with Tencent Pictures distributing the film in China.

Strauss-Schulson has also directed “A Very Harold and Kumar Christmas 3D.” He’s represented by William Morris Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Free Association is represented by CAA and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller.