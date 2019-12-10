×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Variety to Honor Todd Phillips at Palm Springs Film Festival

By

LaTesha's Most Recent Stories

View All
Todd Phillips
CREDIT: Niko Tavernise

Variety will honor “Joker” director Todd Phillips at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Jan. 3 as a part of its annual 10 Directors to Watch brunch, presented by AT&T.

Phillips, who also co-wrote and produced the box office smash, will receive the annual creative impact in directing award.

The prize celebrates Phillips’ work on the groundbreaking Warner Bros. pic starring Joaquin Phoenix. Since the drama’s release, “Joker” has racked up a lengthy list of accolades, namely receiving the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and becoming the highest grossing R-rated movie of all time. On Monday, the film garnered four Golden Globe nominations for drama, director, actor and original score.

Todd Phillips’ ‘Joker’ is one of the most provocative, celebrated films of the year, with an extraordinary lead performance by Joaquin Phoenix,” Variety editor-in-chief Claudia Eller said. “Todd’s unique vision and masterful creativity showcases iconic artisan work, from the memorable stairs sequence to the re-imagining of Gotham as 1980s New York City.”

In his 25-plus-year career, Phillips has received one Academy Award nomination. His directorial work includes “The Hangover,” “Borat” and “War Dogs.” As producer, Phillips had a hand in “Project X” and the Academy Award-winning film “A Star Is Born.”

Popular on Variety

Previous recipients of Variety‘s creative impact in directing award include Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther”), Patty Jenkins (“Wonder Woman”), David O. Russell (“Silver Linings Playbook”), Charlie Kaufman (“Anomalisa”), Jeff Nichols (“Loving”) and the late Philip Seymour Hoffman.

The Palm Springs International Film Festival will be held Jan. 2 through Jan. 13.

More Film

  • Todd Phillips

    Variety to Honor Todd Phillips at Palm Springs Film Festival

    Variety will honor “Joker” director Todd Phillips at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Jan. 3 as a part of its annual 10 Directors to Watch brunch, presented by AT&T. Phillips, who also co-wrote and produced the box office smash, will receive the annual creative impact in directing award. The prize celebrates Phillips’ work [...]

  • CATS MOVIE

    Can 'Cats' Find New Life at the Box Office?

    “Cats,” the big-screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s smash musical, has been the subject of much internet scrutiny since Universal first debuted footage over summer. Will curiosity for the art form now known in popular culture as “digital fur technology” translate into commercial success? As anticipation for the cinematic spectacle heightens ahead of its Dec. [...]

  • Zola

    'Zola,' the First Movie Based on Viral Twitter Thread, Will Premiere at Sundance

    “Zola,” a buzzy title among next year’s Sundance lineup, comes from unprecedented source material: a 148-tweet Twitter thread from October 2015. The movie had an arduous journey to the screen due to ongoing allegations around James Franco, whose company Rabbit Bandini bought the rights to the story, while Franco was originally attached to direct. A24 [...]

  • Buoyancy review

    Macao Film Review: 'Buoyancy'

    The sobering statistic that closes Rodd Rathjen’s impressive debut “Buoyancy,” recently named Australia’s submission in the Oscars’ International Feature category, informs us that currently around 200,000 boys and men are believed to be essentially enslaved to the Thai fishing industry. Many of them have, like Rathjen’s teenage lead character, been trafficked away from home, lured [...]

  • Avengers Endgame

    How an Army of Artists Around the World Mobilized to Create 'Avengers: Endgame'

    For “Avengers: Endgame,” the VFX-rich conclusion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the team raised the stakes higher than ever for one last time, complete with an epic battle. To pull off the biggest fighting scene Marvel had ever created for any of the franchise’s 23 movies—a showdown between the Avengers and Thanos (played by Josh [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad