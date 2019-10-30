×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Toby Emmerich Extends Contract as Warner Bros. Chairman, Carolyn Blackwood Named COO

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
Carolyn Blackwood Toby Emmerich
CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Bros./Shutterstock

Toby Emmerich has extended his contract as chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group and elevated top lieutenant Carolyn Blackwood to the newly created position of chief operating officer.

The move follows the box office success of “Joker,” the gritty comic book adaption that became the highest-grossing R-rated movie in history with an $875 million haul. Made for $62 million, it will also be one of the most profitable superhero movies of all time.

In her new role, Blackwood will be responsible for the day to day operations of the picture group including physical production, business affairs, and music. She will also continue to oversee New Line Cinema, where she and Emmerich forged their long-term business alliance, and Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, the company’s stage division.

Emmerich has been at the helm of the pictures group since 2017, guiding it during a tumultuous time. His tenure coincided with parent company Time Warner’s sale to AT&T, a period that saw the movie studio in a bit of a holding pattern as it waited for its new corporate chieftains to assume regulatory approval. That was followed by more upheaval after Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara was forced out in 2019 in the wake of a sex scandal. He was replaced by Ann Sarnoff.

Despite these headwinds, Emmerich helped guide Warner Bros. to its most successful box office year in 2018, one in which the studio fielded hits such as “Crazy Rich Asians,” “A Star is Born,” and “Aquaman.” This year has been more problematic, with the studio shouldering bombs such as “The Goldfinch,” “The Kitchen,” and “Blinded By the Light.” It did score hits, however, with the likes of “Shazam!” and “It: Chapter Two.” Emmerich is known for his cerebral manner, as well as his sterling taste in material and strong relationships with key creative talent such as James Wan, Clint Eastwood, and Jon M. Chu.

Blackwood is a 20-year veteran of New Line and Warner Bros., playing a key role in the “The Conjuring” and “Lord of the Rings” franchises. She is respected for her business savvy and is popular on the lot for her strategic abilities and her sense of humor. Blackwood will continue to report directly to Emmerich.

“Toby is a distinguished entertainment executive whose track record speaks for itself,” said Sarnoff in a statement. “Since my arrival at Warner Bros., he has been an extraordinary partner. I am thrilled to have him by my side as we take Warner Bros. and Warner Media forward. When you look at the terrific performance of New Line over the years, it’s obvious that Carolyn’s formidable leadership skills have played an integral part in its success. I am excited for her to take on this larger Pictures Group role.”

Emmerich was effusive in his praise for Blackwood.

“I have been very fortunate to have someone of Carolyn’s caliber riding shotgun with me these past 15 years,” he said. “She is an exceptional executive with great instincts and a unique skill set that will serve the company well moving forward. I couldn’t be happier to have her take on these additional responsibilities.”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Jennifer Lopez behind the scenes on

    Oscar History Provides Clues to Highs and Lows of Awards Season

    In the April 17, 1968, Variety, A.D. Murphy wrote, “Oscar is the object of a peculiar love-hate relationship, especially from people who have little or nothing to do with the film business.” It’s still true, 51 years later. So here are five points to remember. First, there are four distinct groups: pundits, the general public, [...]

  • Carolyn Blackwood Toby Emmerich

    Toby Emmerich Extends Contract as Warner Bros. Chairman, Carolyn Blackwood Named COO

    Toby Emmerich has extended his contract as chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group and elevated top lieutenant Carolyn Blackwood to the newly created position of chief operating officer. The move follows the box office success of “Joker,” the gritty comic book adaption that became the highest-grossing R-rated movie in history with an $875 million haul. [...]

  • Mike Flanagan Ewan McGregor Trevor Macy

    How 'Doctor Sleep' Filmmakers Pulled Off That 'Shining' Cameo

    [Warning: Mild spoilers for “Doctor Sleep” ahead.] The filmmakers behind Warner Bros.’ “Doctor Sleep” — based on Stephen King’s 2013 follow-up novel to “The Shining” — knew they had big shoes to fill, so they got creative in paying homage to the original book and 1980s movie. Though the sequel is set decades after the [...]

  • Gerard Butler arrives for the premiere

    Gerard Butler to Star in Action Thriller 'The Plane'

    Gerard Butler will star in the elevated action thriller “The Plane,” which will be produced by Di Bonaventura Pictures and MadRiver Pictures. MadRiver Intl. will launch sales at AFM next week and CAA Media Finance will handle the domestic rights to the film. The script was written by Charles Cumming and J.P. Davis (“Violence of [...]

  • Luc Besson EuropaCorp Financial Meltdown

    EuropaCorp Gets Six More Months to Finalize Deal With Lenders

    Luc Besson’s EuropaCorp has been granted a six-month extension of its debt waiver from a French business court in order to give the Paris-based company more time to seal a deal with its lenders. The financially struggling company was initially given a six-month debt reprieve from the court in May while it conducted discussions with [...]

  • The Irishman BTS

    'The Irishman' DP Shares How He Mixed Media to Define the Movie's Different Eras

    The passage of time in Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” both metaphorically and literally frames the story of Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro) and his rise through the Philadelphia Mafia to become friends with union boss Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino) — and eventually his murderer. Based on Sheeran’s memoir, “I Heard You Paint Houses,” which spans [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad