×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix’s ‘To All the Boys’ Sequel Trailer Teases Complicated Love Triangle

By

Staff Writer

Mackenzie's Most Recent Stories

View All

Netflix debuted a first look at the sequel to its hit romantic comedy, “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.”

The follow-up, titled “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You,” catches up with high-school sweethearts Lara Jean (portrayed by Lana Candor) and Peter (Noah Centineo). But there’s a sense that things might not be as peachy as they seem.

Their relationship takes a complicated turn when Lara Jean’s old crush, John Ambrose McLaren (played by Jordan Fisher), shows up. He reveals that he received a letter from Lara Jean expressing her love for him in middle school, one of many sent out by her younger sister in the first movie.

“I’m gonna need that letter back,” Lara Jean tells McLaren, who jokes, “I’m gonna need proof that someone actually liked me in middle school.”

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” and “P.S. I Still Love You” are the first two books in Jenny Han’s young adult trilogy. Michael Fimognari, who served as director of photography on the original, directed the sequel. Susan Johnson helmed the first movie and executive produced the second. Sofia Alvarez wrote both films.

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” was praised by critics and audiences alike and became a water-cooler hit for the streaming service. A conclusion to the series, titled “To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean” is currently in production.

Popular on Variety

“To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” has a timely release date, scheduled to hit Netflix on Feb. 12, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

More Film

  • Sam Mendes on the Emotional Challenges

    Sam Mendes on the Emotional Challenges Facing His '1917' Artisan Team

    There were unique challenges in Sam Mendes’ vision for “1917.” The director wanted the movie to appear as if it were filmed in one continuous take. And that required months of meticulous planning. Mendes says the long prep time and unprecedented demands created an “unusually unified crew.” Here, he pays tribute to some of them. [...]

  • Diego Bunuel

    Netflix's EMEA Head of Documentaries Diego Bunuel Exits

    Diego Bunuel, who joined Netflix in 2018 as head of original documentaries for the EMEA region, has left the streaming giant, the company confirmed Thursday. A source close to Netflix said Bunuel’s departure was a mutual decision. Bunuel was based out of Netflix’s London office after having worked in Los Angeles for six months. He [...]

  • To All The Boys I've Loved

    Netflix's 'To All the Boys' Sequel Trailer Teases Complicated Love Triangle

    Netflix debuted a first look at the sequel to its hit romantic comedy, “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.” The follow-up, titled “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You,” catches up with high-school sweethearts Lara Jean (portrayed by Lana Candor) and Peter (Noah Centineo). But there’s a sense that things might not [...]

  • Rodrigo Prieto on 'The Irishman,' Cinematography

    Rodrigo Prieto on 'The Irishman': 'I Can't Imagine Saying No to Martin Scorsese'

    To say that two-time Academy Award-nominated cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto is in demand would be an understatement. Prieto has been a frequent collaborator with directors Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Ang Lee, Julie Taymor and Oliver Stone and has worked with Curtis Hanson, Cameron Crowe and Pedro Almodóvar. He has shot Martin Scorsese’s past three films: “The Wolf [...]

  • Tenet Trailer

    Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Debuts First Trailer

    Christopher Nolan unveiled the first look at “Tenet,” his international espionage action epic starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson. Though sparse details are known about Nolan’s original suspense drama, “Tenet” appears to bend time. The intense footage opens with Washington and Pattinson’s trailer scaling a building. The mission appears to go awry as the [...]

  • Mike Beckingham to Star Alongside Billy

    Mike Beckingham to Star With Billy Zane in 'Waltzing With Brando' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Rising star Mike Beckingham will star in “Waltzing With Brando” alongside Billy Zane, who plays a “Godfather”-era Marlon Brando in the upcoming movie. Beckingham, younger brother of actor, writer and producer Simon Pegg, will play Bernard Judge in the comedic feature, which is set in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Judge was an idealistic [...]

  • ‘Little Women’ Full Script: Greta Gerwig

    Read Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Screenplay (EXCLUSIVE)

    Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women,” which she wrote and directed for Sony Pictures, is one of the great film achievements of the year. To give her film an epic scope — which it has — Gerwig drew from Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel, Alcott’s life and letters, and her own (seamlessly incorporated) original material. “Little Women” has [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad