Timothée Chalamet on ‘The King’: ‘There Are Still People That Come Into Power by Lineage Today’

Timothée Chalamet plays a young prince who likes to party but is forced to contend with wielding power after the death of his tyrannical father in David Michôd “The King,” which premiered in Venice on Monday.
And when Chalamet’s character, named Hal, reluctantly becomes king at first he navigates politics, chaos and the war his father left behind, using a moral compass and his pacifist instincts in a way that is still relevant.
“Even to this day there are people born in royal families, and wealth or something,” Chalamet said at the press conference. “And the struggle of that is less in status and more in humanity,” he added.
Loosely based on several Shakespeare plays, the film co-written by Michôd and Joel Edgerton, who also stars, reps a fresh take on The Bard’s world since “in the Shakespeare productions of the last century or something…there was a real aversion to using young actors for these roles,” Chalamet noted, before going on to point out: “There’s something haunting or disturbed about young people wielding so much power.”
Which, again, is something that is still happening today.
“There’s modern allegories [of what’s represented in the film] in the world,” he said.
“There are people still today that come into power by lineage…and who wield it in any way they want.”
Lily-Rose Depp, who plays Princess Catherine de Valois, the King’s wife, noted that “we are talking about a time period in which women were given almost no power, and no choice over their own lives.”
“I think that the way my character harnesses her power: in a very calm way; but with a lot of conviction and a lot of strength is a really nice message to send,” she said.
“The King,” which is a Netflix original, also co-stars Sean Harris, Ben Mendelsohn, and Robert Pattinson, who did not attend the Venice launch