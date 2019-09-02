Timothée Chalamet on ‘The King’: ‘There Are Still People That Come Into Power by Lineage Today’

Timothée Chalamet plays a young prince who likes to party but is forced to contend with wielding power after the death of his tyrannical father in David Michôd “The King,” which premiered in Venice on Monday.

And when Chalamet’s character, named Hal, reluctantly becomes king at first he navigates politics, chaos and the war his father left behind, using a moral compass and his pacifist instincts in a way that is still relevant.