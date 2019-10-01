×

Timothée Chalamet on Why the Safdie Brothers Are His Favorite Party Crashers

By

Timothée's Most Recent Stories

View All
Safdie-Brothers Timothee Chalamet
CREDIT: Arthur Mola/Invision/AP/ShutterstockDavid Fisher

For Variety’s latest issue, we asked Timothée Chalamet to write a tribute to Josh and Benny Safdie, two of 50 people to make our New Power of New York list. For the full list, click here.

Have you ever been to a fancy party with Josh and Benny Safdie? They stick out like sore thumbs. If they had it their way, they would arrive to the Oscars via
subway and climb up to the Dolby from belowground. The New York directing duo have taken it upon themselves to keep alive the mantle of gritty and raucously interior inner-city films built by spiritual kin like Martin Scorsese and Spike Lee. The pair have continuously put out contemporary, raw and untethered work over the last decade, each film building on the traits of the prior, but never once sacrificing their innate grittiness.

An early NPR review of their film “Daddy Longlegs” stated: “The Safdies film with handheld cameras, an obvious affection for New York and its denizens, and
a script that includes so much structured improvisation that it’s hard to imagine any of the dialogue was actually written down.” The Safdies built on the momentum of that riveting film when they put out 2017’s “Good Time,” a no-holds-barred thriller that provided shock and awe and a devastatingly seductive and deceptive performance by Robert Pattinson.

But 2019 has given us the brothers’ most full-throated, most wholehearted, most complete New York vision yet — “Uncut Gems.” Adam Sandler delivers a truly spectacular performance on the complete opposite end of the passive intropath he played in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Punch Drunk Love.” Lakeith Stanfield is eerily excellent, and Eric Bogosian, The Weeknd and Kevin Garnett round out a cast only the brothers could put together for the ride of an absolute lifetime.

The movie, like all of the Safdies’ work, pulls none of its punches. You are best off simply expecting the unexpected. And after you see “Uncut Gems,” ask the person next to you what they thought — if they are repulsed, they probably would not want to go to a party with the brothers. It probably just isn’t their speed.

Timothée Chalamet can be seen in “The King” and “Little Women.”

More Film

  • Beanie-Feldstein Ben Platt

    Ben Platt on Befriending Beanie Feldstein at 14

    For Variety’s latest issue, we asked Ben Platt to write a tribute to Beanie Feldstein, one of 50 people to make our New Power of New York list. For the full list, click here. I have been basking in the glow of Beanie Feldstein since I was 14 years old. We became instant best friends [...]

  • Jennifer-Lopez Lorene Scafaria

    Lorene Scafaria Writes a Love Letter to 'Hustlers' Star Jennifer Lopez

    For Variety’s latest issue, we asked Lorene Scafaria to write a tribute to Jennifer Lopez, one of 50 people to make our New Power of New York list. For the full list, click here. I met Jennifer Lopez in the kitchen of her house in Los Angeles almost three years ago. I bought an outfit [...]

  • Amy-Entelis Jake Tapper

    Jake Tapper on the Magic of CNN Films' Amy Entelis

    For Variety’s latest issue, we asked Jake Tapper to write a tribute to Amy Entelis, one of 50 people to make our New Power of New York list. For the full list, click here. What’s especially amazing about Amy Entelis’ achievements at CNN is that this is her second act — and one that surprised [...]

  • Detention scores 12 nominations at Golden

    Golden Horse Awards Deprived of China and Hong Kong Nominees

    Films from mainland China are completely absent from the list of nominees announced on Tuesday for the annual Golden Horse Awards. And there is only a handful of titles from Hong Kong, making for a thin and unrepresentative event. The Taiwan-based Awards are normally considered to be the most prestigious prizes for films in the [...]

  • Elisabeth Murdoch, Stacey Snider, Jane Featherstone

    Elisabeth Murdoch, Stacey Snider, Jane Featherstone Team Up on Global Content Company, Sister

    Elisabeth Murdoch, Stacey Snider and Jane Featherstone are joining forces to launch Sister, a global production and development company that will focus on making high-quality television shows, movies, and other forms of entertainment. The move unites Murdoch, the daughter of media mogul Rupert Murdoch and the founder of Shine Group, with two of the entertainment [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad