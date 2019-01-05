×

Facebook Live Q&A With Timothee Chalamet – Watch

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Timothee Chalamet2019 Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala, Portraits, Palm Springs Convention Center, USA - 03 Jan 2019
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shut

Timothee Chalamet will join Variety for a live chat Saturday at 12 p.m. PT on Facebook.

The Q&A can be streamed on Variety‘s Facebook page at the link here or below.

The Golden Globe nominee can be seen in theaters now in “Beautiful Boy,” which also stars Steve Carell. The pair play a son and father who struggle with Chalamet’s character’s meth addiction.

Chalamet is also known for his roles in “Lady Bird” and “Call Me by Your Name,” the latter of which earned him an Oscar nom last year for best supporting actor. He will also appear in Wes Anderson’s upcoming “The French Dispatch” as well as Woody Allen’s “A Rainy Day in New York.”

Popular on Variety

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

More Film

  • Timothee Chalamet2019 Palm Springs International Film

    Facebook Live Q&A With Timothee Chalamet - Watch

    Timothee Chalamet will join Variety for a live chat Saturday at 12 p.m. PT on Facebook. The Q&A can be streamed on Variety‘s Facebook page at the link here or below. The Golden Globe nominee can be seen in theaters now in “Beautiful Boy,” which also stars Steve Carell. The pair play a son and father who struggle with Chalamet’s character’s [...]

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock's Holiday Surprise For The 'Bird Box' Cast and Crew

    Just call her Santa Claus! Sandra Bullock surprised the cast and crew of “Bird Box” with a holiday celebration while they were filming the hit thriller at the end of 2017. “I’m in shock by how organized Sandy is,” co-star Danielle Macdonald tells Variety. “Because we were filming it towards Christmas a year ago, she [...]

  • Kevin Hart Massive

    Kevin Hart Posts Message About ‘Growth’ After Don Lemon Criticism

    After CNN anchor Don Lemon delivered an emotional criticism of Kevin Hart’s “Ellen” interview, the possible Oscars host has posted what might be a response to the journalist. In an Instagram post, Hart emphasized the importance of learning and growth. “Basketball players aren’t great until they LEARN how to play the game correctly,” he began, [...]

  • Amy Adams

    W Magazine Pre-Golden Globes Party: Crasher Causes Chaos With Celebrity Guests

    W magazine’s pre-Golden Globes party on the Friday night before the big show is often one of the hardest fetes to get into, and this year’s bash was no exception. As always, the soiree took place in the penthouse suite of the iconic Chateau Marmont hotel. But Keegan-Michael Key and Sarah Hyland were among some [...]

  • ellen degeneres kevin hart don lemon

    CNN's Don Lemon Delivers Emotional Criticism of Kevin Hart's 'Ellen' Interview

    In a gripping segment on his CNN news show Friday night, anchor Don Lemon opened up as a member of both the African-American and LGBT communities and called for a deeper response from comedian Kevin Hart in renewed controversy over his defunct Oscar hosting gig. Lemon addressed the spectacle of Hart’s Thursday appearance on Ellen [...]

  • Kim Ki-duk South Korean director Kim

    Court Dismisses Kim Ki-duk Case Against Actress, TV Show

    Korean prosecutors have decided not to allow a defamation case against the actress who last year accused film maker Kim Ki-duk of sexual assault, and another against broadcaster MBC’s investigative news show “PD’s Notebook.” The actress, who maintains her anonymity, claimed sexual assault by Kim, and that he slapped her on the first day of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad