Facebook Live Q&A With Timothee Chalamet – Watch

Timothee Chalamet will join Variety for a live chat Saturday at 12 p.m. PT on Facebook.
The Q&A can be streamed on Variety‘s Facebook page at the link here or below.
The Golden Globe nominee can be seen in theaters now in “Beautiful Boy,” which also stars Steve Carell. The pair play a son and father who struggle with Chalamet’s character’s meth addiction.
Chalamet is also known for his roles in “Lady Bird” and “Call Me by Your Name,” the latter of which earned him an Oscar nom last year for best supporting actor. He will also appear in Wes Anderson’s upcoming “The French Dispatch” as well as Woody Allen’s “A Rainy Day in New York.”
