Time’s Up Slams Skydance for Hiring John Lasseter: It ‘Endorses and Perpetuates a Broken System’

Matt Donnelly

John Lasseter Pixar
Time’s Up, the high-profile organization committed to women’s causes in Hollywood and beyond, has slammed Skydance Animation for hiring John Lasseter.

Read the full statement below:

Skydance Media’s decision to hire John Lasseter as head of animation endorses and perpetuates a broken system that allows powerful men to act without consequence. At a moment when we should be uplifting the many talented voices who are consistently underrepresented, Skydance Media is providing another position of power, prominence and privilege to a man who has repeatedly been accused of sexual harassment in the workplace,” the group said in a statement.

People often ask when a man who has abused his power “gets” to “come back.” There is no simple answer. But here are a few first steps:

1) Demonstrate true remorse.

2) Work deeply to reform your behavior.

3) Deliver restitution to those you harmed.

That’s the bare minimum.

Hiring decisions have consequences. And offering a high-profile position to an abuser who has yet to do any of those things is condoning abuse.”

    Time's Up, the high-profile organization committed to women's causes in Hollywood and beyond, has slammed Skydance Animation for hiring John Lasseter. Read the full statement below: "Skydance Media's decision to hire John Lasseter as head of animation endorses and perpetuates a broken system that allows powerful men to act without consequence. At a moment when [...]

