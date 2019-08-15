×
Time’s Up Entertainment Director Nithya Raman Steps Down to Run For L.A. City Council

Matt Donnelly

Nithya Raman
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Time’s Up entertainment director Nithya Raman is leaving the organization to run for office.

Raman, who describes herself as an urban planner and community advocate, had been in her post for nearly a year at the Los Angeles-based operation which works for gender equality and supports victims of sexual assault and harassment with a dedicated legal fund. She announced last week she was seeking a Los Angeles City Council office.

“I’m so proud that our own Nithya Raman is among the many women who’ve seized this historic moment by running for office. Under Nithya’s leadership, TIME’S UP Entertainment has grown to be a force to be reckoned with and we’re greatly indebted to her integrity, strategic thinking, and fearlessness,” said Rebecca Goldman, interim CEO of Time’s Up.

Goldman told Variety that Raman’s interim replacement is Ngoc Nguyen, a producer on films like “A Brave Heart: The Lizzie Velasquez Story” and Google’s “Power On” series who worked for years in PR at Miramax, CAA and Paramount.

Time’s Up formed in 2018 in response to sexual assault and harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein and others in the film and television industries. Amid much buzz, the legal defense fund launched in partnership with the National Women’s Law Center, fueled by $13 million in initial donations, much of it from the Hollywood talent agencies.

With capital and cultural momentum behind it, but without much infrastructure, Time’s Up has been largely associated with celebrity backers such as Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria, Ava DuVernay and Brie Larson. Tina Tchen, former chief of staff to Michelle Obama, was recruited to work on the legal defense fund.

Goldman replaced Time’s Up CEO Lisa Borders in February, when the latter resigned following accusations of sexual misconduct against her son.

    Time's Up Entertainment Director Nithya Raman Steps Down to Run For L.A. City Council

