Tim Roth Joins Mia Hansen-Love on ‘Bergman Island’ With Charles Gillibert’s CG Cinema; Banner Expands Scope (EXCLUSIVE)

Tim Roth, who stars in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” has joined the cast of Mia Hansen-Love’s English-language debut, “Bergman Island,” a supernatural melodrama with Vicky Krieps and Mia Wasikowska.

Charles Gillibert’s CG Cinema is producing “Bergman Island” with Rodrigo Texeira at RT Features. Gillibert previously collaborated with Hansen-Love on “Eden,” which played at Toronto.

Sold by Kinology, “Bergman Island” follows a couple of American filmmakers who travel to the Swedish island of Faro, where filmmaking icon Ingmar Bergman lived, to write their respective films. The two get lost between fiction and reality amid the island’s mysterious landscapes.

Now considered one of France’s most successful production companies, CG Cinema is about to increase its scope, launching new collaborations with established and promising directors across the world, such as France’s Alain Guiraudie (“Stranger by the Lake”) and Amandine Gay, Thailand’s Phuttiphong Aroonpheng and China’s Qiu Cheng. It is also diversifying into TV series and arthouse exhibition.

CG Cinema is producing “Viens, je t’emmène,” the next project from Guiraudie, whose “Staying Vertical” competed at Cannes in 2016; Gay’s Afro-feminist documentary feature, “Ouvrir la Voix,” which MK2 is selling; and a pair of feature debuts,”Garçon Chiffon” by Nicolas Maury (“Call My Agent!”), with Isabelle Huppert, Philippe Katerine (“Sink or Swim”) and Arnaud Valois “BPM (Beats Per Minute),” and Anna Cazenave’s “De l’or pour les chiens.”

CG Cinema is also working with Aroonpheng on his next film, “Morrison,” and Qiu on his second film. Aroonpheng’s last movie, “Manta Ray,” won the Orizzonti prize at Venice last year. Qiu’s previous picture, “Suburban Birds,” played at Locarno.

Gillibert’s CG Cinema is kicking off the production of director-driven TV series with Hansen-Love’s TV debut “The Flame” which will portray Annemarie Schwarzenbach, a pioneering journalist who fought the rise of fascism in Europe between the world wars.

CG Cinema’s TV development slate also comprises “Les Idéaux,” a political series co-written by former French culture minister Aurélie Filippetti and Vincent Mariette, and “Ara,” a fiction series about cuisine, which is being developed in collaboration with the “Fooding” guide.

Gillibert is also stepping into arthouse exhibition. He has taken a stake in Stéphane Magnan’s company Les Lumières and acquired, through this banner, L’Entrepôt, a Parisian venue including a three-screen theater, a concert room and a contemporary art showcase. Gillibert said the idea behind “L’Entrepot” was to lure younger audiences by providing them an enhanced experience.