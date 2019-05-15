×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tim Roth Joins Mia Hansen-Love on ‘Bergman Island’ With Charles Gillibert’s CG Cinema; Banner Expands Scope (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy: Sky

Tim Roth, who stars in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” has joined the cast of Mia Hansen-Love’s English-language debut, “Bergman Island,” a supernatural melodrama with Vicky Krieps and Mia Wasikowska.

Charles Gillibert’s CG Cinema is producing “Bergman Island” with Rodrigo Texeira at RT Features. Gillibert previously collaborated with Hansen-Love on “Eden,” which played at Toronto.

Sold by Kinology, “Bergman Island” follows a couple of American filmmakers who travel to the Swedish island of Faro, where filmmaking icon Ingmar Bergman lived, to write their respective films. The two get lost between fiction and reality amid the island’s mysterious landscapes.

Now considered one of France’s most successful production companies, CG Cinema is about to increase its scope, launching new collaborations with established and promising directors across the world, such as France’s Alain Guiraudie (“Stranger by the Lake”) and Amandine Gay, Thailand’s Phuttiphong Aroonpheng and China’s Qiu Cheng. It is also diversifying into TV series and arthouse exhibition.

Related

CG Cinema is producing “Viens, je t’emmène,” the next project from Guiraudie, whose “Staying Vertical” competed at Cannes in 2016; Gay’s Afro-feminist documentary feature, “Ouvrir la Voix,” which MK2 is selling; and a pair of feature debuts,”Garçon Chiffon” by Nicolas Maury (“Call My Agent!”), with Isabelle Huppert, Philippe Katerine (“Sink or Swim”) and Arnaud Valois “BPM (Beats Per Minute),” and Anna Cazenave’s “De l’or pour les chiens.”

CG Cinema is also working with Aroonpheng on his next film, “Morrison,” and Qiu on his second film. Aroonpheng’s last movie, “Manta Ray,” won the Orizzonti prize at Venice last year. Qiu’s previous picture, “Suburban Birds,” played at Locarno.

Gillibert’s CG Cinema is kicking off the production of director-driven TV series with Hansen-Love’s TV debut “The Flame” which will portray Annemarie Schwarzenbach, a pioneering journalist who fought the rise of fascism in Europe between the world wars.

CG Cinema’s TV development slate also comprises “Les Idéaux,” a political series co-written by former French culture minister Aurélie Filippetti and Vincent Mariette, and “Ara,” a fiction series about cuisine, which is being developed in collaboration with the “Fooding” guide.

Gillibert is also stepping into arthouse exhibition. He has taken a stake in Stéphane Magnan’s company Les Lumières and acquired, through this banner, L’Entrepôt, a Parisian venue including a three-screen theater, a concert room and a contemporary art showcase. Gillibert said the idea behind “L’Entrepot” was to lure younger audiences by providing them an enhanced experience.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Film

  • 'Litigante' Review: A Convincing Portrait of

    Cannes Film Review: 'Litigante'

    Colombian writer-director Franco Lolli wrongfoots us a little with the title of his sophomore feature “Litigante”: Unsuspecting audiences may go in expecting a courtroom drama, not least given that its protagonist is an embattled public-sector lawyer. As it turns out, for fortyish single mother Silvia — played with utterly credible, bone-deep weariness by the superb [...]

  • Digital Distribution Company Motion Launches in

    Digital Distribution Company Motion Launches in Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

    Movie technology company Motion is launching Thursday in Cannes that seeks to connect movie producers and sales agents directly with their audience through a cutting-edge digital distribution model. Motion, which brings together executives from Cinemarket, White Rabbit and LeapDAO, is in Cannes to demonstrate to industry players how it can combine an Ethereum blockchain-enabled method [...]

  • President Laís Bodanzky Pips Sao Paulo

    President Laís Bodanzky Reflects on First Three Years of São Paulo Film Commission

    Since its launch in May 2016, the São Paulo Film Commission (Spcine) has assisted on over 2,700 productions: Features, shorts, TV and TV commercials. Those numbers put the metropolis alongside Mexico City as one of Latin America’s most utilized shooting destinations. It currently hosts more than 1,000 productions per year. In industry terms the city [...]

  • Steven Paul Buys Atlas Comics, Sets

    Steven Paul Buys Atlas Comics Library, Sets Paramount Production Deal

    Steven Paul’s SP Media Group is acquiring a majority stake in the Atlas Comics library and has signed a first-look deal with Paramount Pictures to develop, finance, produce and distribute superhero and other films based on the comic books. SP Media has also signed up screenwriter Akiva Goldsman (“Batman Forever”) and his Weed Road Pictures [...]

  • Noomi Rapace to Play Mossad Agent

    Noomi Rapace to Play Mossad Agent in Vicky Jewson's Action Drama 'Sylvia' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Noomi Rapace will star as Mossad’s most famous female agent in “Sylvia,” an action movie from Vicky Jewson, who developed the project with WestEnd Films under the company’s female-skewed WeLove banner. London-based WestEnd will handle sales and will be talking to buyers at Cannes. The project reunites “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” star Rapace, [...]

  • Filmmaker Kantemir Balagov Talks About His

    Filmmaker Kantemir Balagov Talks About His Cannes Un Certain Regard Drama 'Beanpole'

    Kantemir Balagov comes from Kabardino-Balkaria, a region in the Russian Caucasus that is very poor and has a high level of youth unemployment. Balagov studied under Russian director Alexander Sokurov for three years, and made his debut feature with “Closeness,” which was in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard in 2017, and won the Fipresci prize. “Beanpole,” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad