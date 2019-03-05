Tiffany Haddish Signs With UTA

Comedic star Tiffany Haddish has inked with UTA.

Haddish will next star opposite Rose Byrne and Salma Hayek in the comedy feature “Limited Partners,” as well as alongside Melissa McCarthy and Elisabeth Moss in the crime drama “The Kitchen,” both set to release later this year. Additionally, Haddish will lend her voice to the animated comedy “The Secret Life of Pets 2.”

Currently, Haddish is working on a one-hour stand up special for Netflix and has a first-look deal with HBO, where she continues to develop and execute projects under her She Ready production banner.

On television, she will next lend her voice to the Netflix animated series “Tuca and Bertie,” which Haddish will also executive produce. Currently, she can be seen starring opposite Tracy Morgan on the TBS comedy series “The Last O.G.,” which is set to return for a second season in April.

In addition to her success as an actress, Haddish continues to travel the country doing stand-up for sold-out crowds on her “She Ready” tour. After starring in her first comedy special, “Tiffany Haddish: She Ready! From the Hood to Hollywood” for Showtime, she made history as the first black female stand-up comedian to host NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” which earned her an Emmy Award.

Haddish continues to be represented by APA for comedy touring, Artists First, Kovert Creative, and Del Shaw.