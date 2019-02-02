×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tiffany Haddish Wants to Host the Oscars…But Not by Herself

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All

Though the Academy reversing course on its plan to go hostless at the Oscars seems unlikely at this point, if they were to do so, Tiffany Haddish could be their woman. But, not on her own.

The “Girls Trip” actress said at the Saturday premiere of “Lego Movie 2” that even though she’s “not doing it,” she’d like to host the ceremony in the future.

“I would love to do it one day with Maya or even with Will Arnett,” she told Variety‘s Marc Malkin. “I would love to do it with someone. I don’t need all that responsibility on my shoulders — it’s already hard enough being the queen.”

The Oscars is expected to forge ahead without a host for the first time in three decades after the Kevin Hart fiasco left the Academy reeling. The comedian stepped down from the post after homophobic tweets came to light, despite the Academy continuing to offer him the gig if he apologized.

Numerous names have been floated since as potential Academy Awards hosts, with the team of Haddish and fellow actress and comedian Maya Rudolph gaining steam after their presentation of the best documentary and best short feature at the 2018 Oscars.

As Variety previously reported, the current plan is that producers will select a crop of A-listers to introduce various segments instead of relying on one marquee name to kick things off. We’ll see how that goes.

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More Film

  • Danish Melodrama ‘Queen Of Hearts’ Reigns

    Danish Melodrama ‘Queen Of Hearts’ Reigns at Göteborg Fest

    GOTEBORG — Danish helmer May el-Toukhy’s second feature, the provocative melodrama “Queen Of Hearts,” about a successful attorney starting an affair with her teenage step-son, came away the biggest winner at Sweden’s 42nd Göteborg Film Festival, scoring the generously endowed (approx. $110,340) Best Nordic Film kudo. The film also received the Audience Award for Best Nordic [...]

  • Chris Pratt'The Lego Movie 2: The

    Chris Pratt Promises There Will Be a 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

    Chris Pratt braved the rainy Los Angeles skies Saturday to attend the “Lego Movie 2” premiere, where he assured fans that they will get a third “Guardians of the Galaxy” film. When Variety‘s Marc Malkin asked if a third film could be made without James Gunn, Pratt said, “I promise there’ll be a third movie, [...]

  • Keira Knightley appears in Official Secrets

    Sundance: IFC Films Buying Keira Knightley Thriller 'Official Secrets' (EXCLUSIVE)

    IFC Films has acquired “Official Secrets,” a politically charged thriller with Keira Knightley and Ralph Fiennes that debuted at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. The deal is in the $2 million range and is for U.S. rights only. Directed by Gavin Hood, the film is a ripped-from-the-headlines tale, this one about a Katharine Gun, a [...]

  • 'Groundhog Day' Sequel in Works But

    'Groundhog Day' Sequel in Works -- But It's a VR Game, Not a Movie

    “Groundhog Day” is getting a sequel, but it’s not a movie — it’s a virtual reality game being developed by Tequila Works in partnership with Sony Pictures Virtual Reality. “Groundhog Day: Like Father, Like Son,” drops players into a reoccurring day in the life of Phil Connors Jr., the son of the eventually affable Phil [...]

  • Glass Movie

    Box Office: 'Glass' to Three-Peat, 'Miss Bala' Stalls in Quiet Weekend

    With the Super Bowl and severe weather conditions across the U.S. contributing to a slow box office, M. Night Shyamalan’s “Glass” is poised to take the No. 1 slot for the third weekend in a row with an estimated $9 million. Sleeper hit “The Upside” may give “Glass” a run for its money, however, with [...]

  • Movistar +, Studiocanal, Bambu Team on

    Movistar +, Studiocanal, Bambu Team on ‘En el corredor de la muerte’

    MADRID — Telefonica’s Movistar +, Studiocanal, owned by Vivendi’s Canal Plus Group, and Madrid’s Bambu Producciones (“Grand Hotel,” “Velvet,” “The Cable Girls) are teaming for new Movistar + Original Series “En el corredor de la muerte” (“On Death Row”). Movistar +, Telefonica’s pay TV unit, and Bambú, Spain’s premier producer of Netflix originals, are producing; [...]

  • Shia LaBeouf Sundance

    Sundance: Amazon Buys Shia LaBeouf Drama 'Honey Boy'

    Amazon has nabbed “Honey Boy,” a coming-of-age drama that is inspired by Shia LaBeouf’s stormy relationship with stardom. The film premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, earning a standing ovation and respectful reviews, particularly for Labeouf’s performance as his father and for Noah Jupe’s star turn as a child actor on the rise. Amazon [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad