You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tiffany Haddish, Melissa McCarthy Show Off Dramatic Chops in First Look at New Line Thriller ‘The Kitchen’

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tiffany Haddish and Melissa McCarthyWB Photo Line at CinemaCon 2019, CinemaCon, Las Vegas, USA - 2 Apr 2019
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Sure, Warner Bros. has Pikachu, Godzilla and an army of DC superheroes to impress audiences, but a first look at their straight-up dramas for 2019 did not disappoint at CinemaCon.

The studio showed off their wares at the annual convention of theater owners on Tuesday, with the August release “The Kitchen” playing strongest to the room at the Colosseum Theater in Las Vegas.

Rolling out on WB’s New Line label, the film is based on a graphic novel about a pack of women in the 1970s Manhattan neighborhood of Hell’s Kitchen who take over the crime routes of their jailed Mafia husbands. When casting was announced, many people were puzzled. The film’s leading ladies — Melissa McCarthy and Tiffany Haddish — are best known for their comedic fare.

The Kitchen” is certainly not a comedy, a first look trailer for the project revealed. McCarthy test-drives a kind of streetwise bravado you’re used to seeing from her in over-the-top comedies, but in “The Kitchen” there is no pause for laughter. Even more surprising was how measured and earnest Haddish played to the crowd, as the sole woman of color in her group (which also counts Elizabeth Moss).

Related

“They didn’t want me in this family anyway,” Haddish tells her partners in crime over a tense meeting in a diner, where the women strategize ways to gain legitimacy as an organized crime force against a misogynistic mob boss.

“There’s so many layers to women,” Haddish told the CinemaCon crowd. “We can make you cry, we can make you laugh, we can be nutritious.”

Also impressive in a more literary vein was “The Goldfinch,” the long-anticipated adaptation of Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel.

Ansel Elgort plays a young man haunted through the years by the loss of his mother. A syrupy orchestral score, hyper-slow-motion shots and a ton of stars gave the film an awards-bait vibe. Come September 13, you’ll see Nicole Kidman, Sarah Paulson, Jeffrey Wright, Luke WIlson and Finn Wolfhard unfold the story in theaters. Elgort promised theater owners that the film would be “an epic” and that the filmmakers had captured the spirit of the novel.

Also on deck was “Motherless Brooklyn,” fronted by director and star Ed Norton. He portrays a private investigator in 1950s New York, grappling with Tourette’s and agitated clients. Little was previously known about the project, which also stars Leslie Mann, Bruce Willis, Bobby Cannavale, Alec Baldwin and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. That hits Nov. 1.

Power of Women

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

  • Bette Midler: Climate Change is 'The

    Bette Midler: Climate Change Is 'the Most Important Story of the Age'

More Film

  • wonder woman 1984

    DC Teases Female-Led 'Wonder Woman 1984,' 'Birds of Prey'

    DC Films offered up female heroes and villains during the Warner Bros. CinemaCon presentation on Tuesday. The studio showed footage from and interviews with the stars of “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” and “Wonder Woman 1984,” two of its most highly anticipated comic book films. “Birds of Prey” focuses [...]

  • 'It 2' Footage Debuts at CinemaCon

    'It: Chapter Two' Footage Terrifies at CinemaCon

    Pennywise is dancing back into audiences’ nightmares this fall, and the demonic creature is taking the form of a little old lady. Warner Bros. and New Line scared the expletive out of theater owners at CinemaCon on Tuesday with a terrifying look at the sequel to their 2017 smash “It.” The Losers’ Club has grown [...]

  • helen mirren power of women

    'F--- Netflix': Helen Mirren Disses Streaming Service at CinemaCon

    Esteemed actress Helen Mirren knows how to get a crowd of movie theater owners going — by hurling obscenities at their streaming competitors. “I love Netflix, but f— Netflix!” Mirren cheered onstage at CinemaCon, the annual convention of movie exhibitors, on Tuesday. She was met with thunderous applause, while talking up her new film “The [...]

  • WGA Agents Contract Tug of War

    Industry Braces for 'Wrexit' if WGA, Agents Don't Reach Deal

    As the clock ticks down to Saturday’s deadline for the Writers Guild of America and talent agencies to reach a new franchise agreement, anxiety is rising over the impact on employment and dealmaking if writers and agents wind up parting ways. Industry sources said there have been back-channeling efforts among a handful of prominent showrunners [...]

  • Joker movie

    Joaquin Phoenix 'Joker' Footage Debuts at CinemaCon

    The Clown Prince of Crime made his Vegas debut. The crowd of exhibitors at CinemaCon, the annual trade show convention currently unfolding at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, got a first look at footage of Joaquin Phoenix’s “Joker.” It looks gritty and very, very, very dark. The footage shows Phoenix as a failed stand-up slowly [...]

  • Kevin Tsujihara Steps Down

    CinemaCon: Warner Bros. Film Chief Toby Emmerich Thanks Ousted CEO Kevin Tsujihara

    Ousted Warner Bros. Entertainment CEO Kevin Tsujihara received an emotional thank you at the top of the studio’s CinemaCon 2019 presentation on Tuesday in Las Vegas. Warner Bros. Film Chairman Toby Emmerich addressed the annual convention of movie theater owners, taking a victory lap for the diverse and top-earning films the studio released this year. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad