Tiffany Haddish Bombs on New Year’s Eve, Fans Walk Out of Comedy Show

Like many people on New Year’s Eve, Tiffany Haddish had a night she’d probably like to forget.

While performing to a sold-out audience at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Haddish reportedly bombed so hard on Monday night, several fans got up and walked out of the comedy show.

“This is going to be on TMZ or whatever,” the “Girls Trip” actress-comedian told the unhappy patrons.

Haddish, who confirmed the report on Tuesday, saying “Yes this happened…I wish it was better Miami,” apparently forgot several of her jokes and the ones she did recall, like her mother being in a mental institution or her friends asking for money, reportedly fell flat.

Haddish had previously admitted to partying the night before until 7 in the morning.

“Not gonna lie…I’ve been partying all night. I’ve been partying all morning…I can still feel the Ciroc in my system.”

As the hecklers and boos grew louder at the New Year’s show, Haddish before grabbed a bottle of vodka and drank onstage as she invited audience members to tell jokes.

“F–k it,” she said. “I really wanted to talk about some stuff and can’t remember none of it.”