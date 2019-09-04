Tiffany Haddish, Billy Crystal to Star in Comedy ‘Here Today’

Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish will star in and produce the independent comedy “Here Today,” with Crystal directing from a screenplay he co-wrote with Alan Zweibel.

“Here Today” is based on Zweibel’s short story “The Prize.” Crystal will portray a veteran comedy writer who is slowly but surely losing his grip on reality and befriends a talented young New York street singer, played by Haddish. Together, they form an unlikely friendship that kicks the generation gap aside and redefines the meaning of love and trust.

Rocket Science is handling international sales at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival, while CAA will handle US rights. Principal photography starts in New York in October.

Astute Films’ President Fred Bernstein made the announcement Wednesday. Besides Crystal and Haddish, producers are Bernstein, Zweibel and Dominique Telson. Rick Jackson, Claudine Marrotte and Samantha Sprecher will serve as executive producers. “Here Today” is a co-production between Astute Films, Crystal’s Face Productions and Big Head Productions.

“I’m so grateful to get the chance to bring this charming and beautiful story to life,” said Crystal. “To write this with Alan was a joy, and to have Tiffany as my co-star is fantastic. The generational differences in our comedy will be great to play with. She’s explosively funny and genuinely human at the same time. Excited to explore all our possibilities together.”

“Here Today” will mark the second collaboration between Crystal and Zweibel, following the Tony Award-winning “Billy Crystal: 700 Sundays” in 2014.

Crystal has been nominated for 18 Emmys and won six. Notable films include “The Princess Bride,” “Analyze This,” “When Harry Met Sally” and “City Slickers.” He directed and starred in “Mr. Saturday Night” and “Forget Paris.”

Haddish has starred in “Girls Trip,” “Night School,” “Nobody’s Fool” and “The Kitchen,” and also won an Emmy for hosting “Saturday Night Live.”

Crystal is repped by CAA, David Steinberg Entertainment and Sol Rosenthal. Haddish is repped by UTA, Artists First, and Ziffren.