×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Favourite’ Producer Sets Female Muslim Boxer Biopic ‘In the Shadows’

By
Carole Horst

Carole's Most Recent Stories

View All
Shadows
CREDIT: Charles Hyams

Producer Lee Magiday (“The Favourite”) under her new production shingle Sleeper Films, and Madeleine Sanderson of Curate Films are teaming for the drama “In the Shadows.”

The film is based on the true-life story of Somali-born boxer Ramla Ali. Ursula Rani Sarma will pen the screenplay; documentary helmer Anthony Wonke directs.

Film4 is backing development, overseen by senior commissioning executive Julia Oh.

The film follows Ali and her family, who fled Somalia during its civil war. They settled in London where she discovered her passion for boxing. Ali is now training for the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • 'Dolemite Is My Name' Review: Eddie

    Toronto Film Review: 'Dolemite Is My Name'

    As its title character might put it, “Dolemite Is My Name” is a total motherf—kin’ blast. It tells the story — all true, all outrageous — of how one of the most successful blaxploitation films of the ’70s, the insanely over-the-top and borderline inept “Dolemite” (1975), came to be. And it turns that story into [...]

  • The Obituary of Tunde Johnson

    Toronto Film Review: 'The Obituary of Tunde Johnson'

    Eighteen-year-old Tunde Johnson (Steven Silver) isn’t consciously able to explain why he wakes up gasping every day. Every day is the same day, May 28, and every night, he’s murdered by the cops and “The Obituary of Tunde Johnson” is read anew: an upper-middle class, gay high schooler destined to be shot by jumpy officers [...]

  • It: Chapter Two

    Box Office: 'It: Chapter Two' Balloons to $94 Million Overseas

    It wasn’t just Pennywise’s signature red balloons that inflated this weekend. Warner Bros. and New Line’s “It: Chapter Two” jolted ticket sales at the international box office, collecting $94 million in 75 foreign markets. Combined with a $91 million start in North America, the R-rated horror sequel has generated $185 million worldwide, only ranking behind [...]

  • CNN Films' Sexton Talks About the

    CNN Films' Sexton Talks About the Impact of Strong Documentaries

    Last year, two CNN original documentaries, “RBG” and “Three Identical Strangers,” garnered $14 million and $12 million, respectively, at the box office. The abnormally lofty B.O. numbers made the film arm of the cable news channel an unlikely belle of the nonfiction community. Behind both docs was executive producer and CNN Films vice president, Courtney [...]

  • Chris EvansVariety Studio at Toronto International

    Why Chris Evans Loves Playing a 'Despicable' Character

    Chris Evans is going from American superhero to mystery villain in his upcoming film “Knives Out,” and it’s a welcome change. “It’s nice to play somebody a little more vile,” Evans said at Variety‘s Toronto Film Festival studio presented by AT&T. “I don’t always get the opportunity to play someone who’s so despicable; so yeah it’s [...]

  • Alala's Debut 'Twenty' Explores Struggles in

    Alala's Debut 'Twenty' Explores Struggles in Sudan

    When a prophecy from a traveling sheik portends that a young Sudanese boy will die at the age of 20, he and his mother are faced with the difficult task of navigating the space between coming of age and confronting the end. “You Will Die at Twenty” is the feature directorial debut of Sudanese filmmaker [...]

  • It Chapter Two Box Office

    Box Office: 'It: Chapter Two' Floats to No. 1 With $91 Million

    Leave it to Pennywise to deliver a much-needed jolt to the domestic box office. Warner Bros. and New Line’s “It: Chapter Two” arrived with $91 million, a promising start to fall after a lackluster summer moviegoing season. While those ticket sales are behind the jaw-dropping $123 million launch of its predecessor, 2017’s “It,” the follow-up [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad