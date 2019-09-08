‘The Favourite’ Producer Sets Female Muslim Boxer Biopic ‘In the Shadows’

Producer Lee Magiday (“The Favourite”) under her new production shingle Sleeper Films, and Madeleine Sanderson of Curate Films are teaming for the drama “In the Shadows.”

The film is based on the true-life story of Somali-born boxer Ramla Ali. Ursula Rani Sarma will pen the screenplay; documentary helmer Anthony Wonke directs.

Film4 is backing development, overseen by senior commissioning executive Julia Oh.

The film follows Ali and her family, who fled Somalia during its civil war. They settled in London where she discovered her passion for boxing. Ali is now training for the 2020 Summer Olympics.