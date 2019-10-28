×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tribeca Sets Fifth Annual Women’s Filmmaker Program

By

Staff Writer

Mackenzie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Tribeca Film Institute

The fifth annual Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Project will kick off in November to support five pairs of female filmmakers with a three-day immersive program headed by industry professionals.

The 10 women will work with master class advisors like Sarah Jessica Parker and producer Alison Benson (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) along with mentors such as producer Anne Carey (“Can You Ever Forgive Me”), director/producer Lesli Linka Glatter (“Homeland, “Mad Men”) and Catherine Keener. Writing mentors will include Semi Chellas (“Mad Men”, “American Woman”) and Olivia Milch (“Ocean’s 8”). Judges will include producer Dede Gardner (“Moonlight”) and Diane Kruger.

Each pair of contestants will work on their short narrative films with industry professionals. As part of the program, duos will also receive personal mentorship and master classes on music composition, costume design, producing, casting and directing, working with filmmaking professionals to shape their projects. At the finale of Through Her Lens, films will be presented to the group of five jurors, and one team will win full financing to produce their short. The other projects will receive grant funds supporting their projects.

Previous winner “Feathers” premiered at the 2016 Toronto Film Festival and was acquired by Fox Searchlight. Others have debuted at Sundance Film Festival.

“We’re thrilled to enter the fifth year of this important partnership with Tribeca and Chanel,” Amy Hobby, executive director of Tribeca Film Institute, said in a statement. “This program’s impact is undeniable — many projects supported by Through Her Lens premiere at prominent film festivals around the world, and the creators go on to write, direct and produce award-winning films and series.”

Among the participants in this year’s Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Project are writer/director Hannah Peterson and producer Taylor Shung of “Champ;” writer/director Kantú Lentz and producer Roja Gashtili of “Coche Bomba;” writer/director Bane Fakih and producer Birgit Gernböck of “Keep it Together;” writer Charlotte T. Martin and director Cynthia Silver of “Melissa;” and writer/director Laura Moss and producer Mali Elfman of “Over and Over.”

The program, in collaboration with Pulse Films and Tribeca Film Institute, commences with a luncheon on Nov. 4 and runs through Nov. 6, closing with a cocktail party to announce the winner.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Ella Balinska, Kristen Stewart and Naomi

    'Charlie's Angels' Sets China Release Date

    “Charlie’s Angels” is set to land in China on Nov. 15. The new movie iteration of the 1970s TV show stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinksa as the three gun-toting, karate-chopping investigators sent on dangerous missions by the mysterious Charles Townsend, whose private detection firm now has branches around the world. Elizabeth Banks [...]

  • Lina Wertmuller - 1975 Seven Beauties

    Walk of Fame Honoree Lina Wertmüller Is Having a Ball

    Ask Lina Wertmüller if she’s pleased to be honored by Hollywood, and here’s the typical response you get from the groundbreaking director, who at 91 is still out to shock: “I certainly am. It beats a kick in the balls!” Wertmüller, in 1976, became the first female director to receive an Academy Award nomination for [...]

  • Rachel Weisz Cloud One

    Rachel Weisz to Play Elizabeth Taylor in Biopic 'A Special Relationship'

    Rachel Weisz is set to star as Elizabeth Taylor in See-Saw Films’ “A Special Relationship,” exploring Taylor’s journey from actress to activist. The story will be told through the lens of Taylor’s friendship with her assistant Roger Wall. Based on the screenplay written by Academy Award-winner Simon Beaufoy (“Slumdog Millionaire”), the upcoming production will be helmed [...]

  • Coda

    Ventana Sur’s Animation! to Showcase ’Coda,’ ‘Beast,’ ‘John & Lorenzo’

    Juan Pablo Zaramella’s “Coda,” Miguel Angel Uriegas’ “Beast,” Wesley Rodrigues’ “The Bird Kingdom,” Javier Lourenço and Álvaro Ortega Bianchi’s “John & Lorenzo,” and João Castro’s “My Dad Is a Pirate” feature in this year’s lineup of seven features and eight TV series projects that will participate at Animation!, the cartoon pitching showcase at Buenos Aires’ [...]

  • warnermedia

    AT&T Chief on HBO Max, DirecTV Sale Prospects and John Stankey's Future

    AT&T chairman-CEO Randall Stephenson has signaled his willingness to consider selling all or part of DirecTV as the satellite provider struggles with major subscriber losses. The AT&T boss was pressed by Wall Street analysts Monday morning during the company’s third-quarter earnings call about the future of DirecTV, which posted a whopping 1.1 million subscriber loss [...]

  • Film Bazaar

    India’s Film Bazaar Reveals Strong Slate for Co-Production Market (EXCLUSIVE)

    India’s Film Bazaar, South Asia’s leading film project market, has revealed a 14-strong slate spanning Asia, Europe and the U.S. for its annual co-production jamboree in Goa. It is a diverse mix of festival favorites and debutants. From India, producer Shaji Mathew’s Niv Art Movies, whose credits include 2017 Rotterdam winner “Sexy Durga”, returns with [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad