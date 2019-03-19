×
Three Six Zero Acquires Will Smith and Miguel Melendez’s Westbrook Entertainment

Justin Kroll

International entertainment and music management company Three Six Zero has acquired Westbrook Entertainment, the talent management company which represents Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden Smith, Willow Smith, Kenna and Crespo.

“Bringing Miguel, his clients and his management team to Three Six Zero is an exciting next step on our journey to expand our entertainment management and intellectual property business,” said Three Six Zero founder Mark Gillespie.

Three Six Zero has spent the last decade managing the career of Grammy Award-winning heavyweight producer and DJ Calvin Harris. Under Gillespie’s leadership, Three Six Zero also represents a number of world-class musical and entertainment clients including, among others, Tiësto, “Into the Spider-Verse” lead Shameik Moore, and “Vox Lux” writer/director Brady Corbet. Miguel Melendez will be a partner in the new venture.

“Mark’s vision for the future combined with Three Six Zero’s incredible talent roster will only enhance our ability to innovate in the management and content creation space,” said Melendez. “Mark and I believe in the power of bringing talent together and leading with their artistry and creativity on all levels.”

Melendez is an executive producer of Jada Pinkett Smith’s successful “Red Table Talks” on Facebook Watch, as well as executive producer on Will Smith’s “The Bucket List,” which was Facebook Watch’s biggest launch to date.

Will Smith said, “We’ve had a very close and collaborative relationship with Mark and his artists for some time, and love his approach to this business. I’m beyond excited to join forces with this globally minded and extremely talented team.”

  Will Smith Bright - Japan premiere

    International entertainment and music management company Three Six Zero has acquired Westbrook Entertainment, the talent management company which represents Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden Smith, Willow Smith, Kenna and Crespo. "Bringing Miguel, his clients and his management team to Three Six Zero is an exciting next step on our journey to expand our entertainment

