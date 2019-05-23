×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Thomas Jane’s Police Thriller ‘Crown Vic’ Sells to Screen Media (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Crown Vic
CREDIT: Courtesy of Screen Media

Screen Media has bought North American rights to writer-director Joel Souza’s police crime-thriller “Crown Vic,” starring Thomas Jane and Luke Kleintank.

The distributor closed terms during the Cannes Film Festival amid a competitive bidding situation between seven other suitors. Screen Media plans to release the pic this fall.

Crown Vic” premiered in April at the Tribeca Film Festival. The supporting cast includes David Krumholtz, Josh Hopkins, Bridget Moynahan, Scottie Thompson and Gregg Bello. “Crown Vic” follows one explosive night in the life of a seasoned LAPD veteran, portrayed by Jane, as he takes a young cop (Kleintank) out on patrol and shows him the brutal reality of life behind the wheel of a Crown Vic.

The producers are Alec Baldwin and his El Dorado Pictures, Anjul Nigam under his Brittany House Pictures, and Bello. Maxx Tsai also produced under his China-based Wudi Pictures.

Related

“Joel starts ‘Crown Vic’ off with an incredible sequence that had us utterly glued to the screen from there on,” said Screen Media president David Fannon. “What follows is a gripping story shown through lenses that make the streets of Los Angeles at night pop (which is not an easy task), and Tom’s amazing performance — a role it seems he was born to play. We’re so happy to be working with Joel, Alec, Anjul, Gregg and team.”

Nigam, Tsai and Bello recently worked together on “Bayou Caviar,” Cuba Gooding Jr.’s directorial debut.

Seth Needle of Screen Media negotiated the deal with CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers. The Solution is handling foreign sales, and unveiled the film to international buyers at the Cannes Film Market during the past few weeks.

Screen Media recently acquired North American rights to the documentary “Liam Gallagher: As It Was,” which launched at Cannes; worldwide rights to the sci-fi/horror anthology movie “Portals”; and North American rights to Alexandre O. Philippe’s doc “Memory: The Origins of Alien,” which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival.

Jane stars in the sci-fi series “The Expanse,” which has been picked up for a fourth season by Amazon. Kleitank is best known for his role in “The Man in the High Castle.”

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

More Film

  • Crown Vic

    Thomas Jane's Police Thriller 'Crown Vic' Sells to Screen Media (EXCLUSIVE)

    Screen Media has bought North American rights to writer-director Joel Souza’s police crime-thriller “Crown Vic,” starring Thomas Jane and Luke Kleintank. The distributor closed terms during the Cannes Film Festival amid a competitive bidding situation between seven other suitors. Screen Media plans to release the pic this fall. “Crown Vic” premiered in April at the [...]

  • Colleen Bell

    Colleen Bell Replaces Amy Lemisch as California Film Commission Director

    Veteran entertainment executive and ambassador Colleen Bell will replace Amy Lemisch as director of the California Film Commission. Bell, who was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday, has worked as a consultant since 2017. She was the U.S. ambassador to Hungary from 2014 to 2017. She held several positions at Bell-Phillip Television Productions, including [...]

  • Jon Feltheimer

    Lionsgate Posts Loss, Underperforms Wall Street Expectations

    Lionsgate has posted a quarterly loss and its revenues and operating income have come in under Wall Street projections, despite growth from its premium cable channel, Starz. The studio reported a net loss of $24 million, or 11 cents a share, with adjusted operating income of $103 million for its fourth fiscal quarter ended March [...]

  • Cannes: China's 'Summer of Changsha' Debuts

    Cannes: China's 'Summer of Changsha' Debuts Without Censorship Approval

    Chinese crime drama “Summer of Changsha” screened at the Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard section despite lacking the necessary approvals from China’s censors. It premiered without its director or creative team in attendance, who blamed “technical reasons” for their absence — marking the third time that Chinese censorship appears to have caused [...]

  • Jane Austin SAG AFTRA

    SAG-AFTRA Secretary-Treasurer Jane Austin Running for President

    Jane Austin, the National Secretary-Treasurer of SAG-AFTRA, has become the third candidate for the presidency of the performers union, joining incumbent Gabrielle Carteris and Matthew Modine. Austin is running as an independent for the top post at SAG-AFTRA, which has 160,000 members. Carteris will seek re-election as the head of the ticket for the Unite [...]

  • John Wick Chapter 3

    'John Wick: Chapter 3' Tones Down the Blood and Gore to Keep Look 'Totally Real'

    When Jeff Campbell, a visual effects supervisor with VFX studio Spin, initially set to work on the first “John Wick,” the 2014 action thriller from director Chad Stahelski and writer Derek Kolstad, he started with an industry-standard test: Establish a single, simple kill effect meant to get a sense of the look of the violence [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad