Third ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Production Start Pushed Back Several Months

Warner Bros. is pushing back the production start date of its third “Fantastic Beasts” movie several months from July to the late fall, a spokesperson said Friday.

Actors have been notified about the change in dates. The untitled third “Fantastic Beasts” movie has not yet set a release date. “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” was released on Nov. 18, 2016, and “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Gindelwald” came out on Nov. 16, 2018. It’s been assumed that the studio would release the next movie in November, 2020, but the delay in starting production may preclude that from happening.

David Yates is set to direct the third movie with David Heyman, Steve Kloves, Lionel Wigram, and J.K. Rowling producing. The two “Fantastic Beasts” have starred Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, who deals with secret wizard communities during the 1920s. Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, and Dan Fogler have also starred. Jude Law starred as Albus Dumbledore in the second film, as did Johnny Depp as the villain Grindelwald.

Rowling created the franchise as a spinoff and prequel to the eight-film Harry Potter franchise, which is now referred to as the Wizarding Universe. “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” grossed $814 million worldwide and “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Gindelwald” pulled in nearly $650 million.

Rowling announced in 2016 that Fantastic Beasts would be a five-film franchise but did not give any details about when the third, fourth, and fifth films would be released. The news about the third film’s production delay was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.