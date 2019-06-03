Theo Rossi Joins Zack Snyder’s Zombie Heist Film ‘Army of the Dead’

It’s not uncommon to feel like death after a night in Las Vegas, but actor Theo Rossi is about to take it to the next level.

The “Sons of Anarchy” star has booked a major role in Zack Snyder’s anticipated return to film directing in the Netflix original feature ‘Army of the Dead.” The film takes place in a Sin City hit with a zombie outbreak, where star Dave Bautista assembles a crew of mercenaries to seize on the chaos and attempt a heist in the midst of an attack by the undead.

Rossi will play Burt Cummings, a cocky opportunist who gains leverage over the human refugees of Snyder’s fictional Vegas.

Netflix took the project from Warner Bros., and shooting is set for the top of summer in New Mexico. Snyder is producing through his Stone Quarry productions banner. The film also stars rising British actress Ella Purnell and Ana De La Reguera.

Rossi comes off a run on Netflix’s Marvel series “Luke Cage,” in the fan favorite role of ‘Shades’ alongside opposite Mike Colter and Alfre Woodard. He’ll next star with Samira Wiley (“Orange is the New Black”) in the indie “Vault,” as well as a role in the feature “Ghosts of War” with Brenton Thwaites. Rossi is repped by Management 360 and Paradigm.