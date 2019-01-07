×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Wife’ Director Björn Runge Set to Direct ‘Stardream’

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bjorn Runge
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Swedish director Björn Runge, whose latest film “The Wife” earned its star, Glenn Close, a Golden Globe for best actress Sunday, is set to direct “Stardream.”

Written by Felix Harrison (“Far Edge of the World”), “Stardream” is a post-apocalyptic film following the journey of hundreds of thousands of people who board a spaceship to escape Earth and travel to a distant planet. When the ship starts to malfunction, the command team develops an AI, Stephen. But Stephen develops a profound attachment to Andreya, his creator, and the future of the human race is compromised.

“Stardream” will bring back “The Wife’s” director of photography, Ulf Bråntas, and editor, Lena Runge, as well as Silver Reel’s producer, Claudia Bluemhuber, and co-producer, Georgia Bayliff.

“It is an absolute privilege to be a part of ‘Stardream.’ Dealing with big questions about humanity, this is a powerful drama with hypnotic possibilities that will take everyone involved to a new level of filmmaking,” said Runge. “The audience will be invited into a mind-blowing experience about loss and love.”

Producers Bluemhuber and Newmark said Runge’s “deep sensitivity to the material promises to make this a very special science-fiction feature.”

The “Stardream” team is currently casting the lead roles and planning a summer shoot in the U.K.

“The Wife,” which was acquired by Sony Pictures Classics after its world premiere at Toronto, focused on the increasingly strained marriage of Joan Castleman (Close) and her Nobel Prize winning husband, Joe (Jonathan Pryce).

Harrison, whose science fiction script “Far Edge of the World” topped the 2016 Brit List, is currently attached to adapt Kate Hamer’s bestselling novel “The Girl in the Red Coat” for Endor Productions.

Runge is represented by James Engle, Mike Marcus and Adam Riback at Echo Lake and Hugo Young from Independent. Felix Harrison is represented by Mady Niel at 42, and by Jon Cassir and Pete Stein at CAA.

Popular on Variety

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

More Film

  • Art Directors Guild Awards Nominations 2019:

    'Buster Scruggs,' 'Black Panther,' 'Haunting of Hill House' Nominated for Art Directors Guild Awards

    The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) has announced nominees for excellence in production design in feature film and television for 2018. Among the film nominees in three categories — period, fantasy, and contemporary — were the Coen brothers’ Western anthology “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” hit Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Marvel blockbuster [...]

  • (L to R) Tanya (CHRISTINE BARANSKI),

    U.K. 2018 Box Office Holds Steady at $1.6 Billion

    U.K. box office receipts totaled £1.277 billion ($1.6 billion) in 2018, down fractionally from the £1.279 billion recorded in 2017 but still an impressive result for a World Cup year, according to the U.K. Cinema Assn., citing figures from Comscore. The 2018 admissions numbers have not yet landed but are on track to hit a [...]

  • Bjorn Runge

    'The Wife' Director Björn Runge Set to Direct 'Stardream'

    Swedish director Björn Runge, whose latest film “The Wife” earned its star, Glenn Close, a Golden Globe for best actress Sunday, is set to direct “Stardream.” Written by Felix Harrison (“Far Edge of the World”), “Stardream” is a post-apocalyptic film following the journey of hundreds of thousands of people who board a spaceship to escape [...]

  • 2019 ACE Eddie Nominees: 'A Star

    'Bohemian Rhapsody,' 'Crazy Rich Asians,' 'Escape at Dannemora' Among ACE Editing Nominees

    Golden Globe winners “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Green Book” were among the nominees for this year’s American Cinema Editors Eddie Awards, it was announced Monday. In the dramatic field, members of the organization voted “BlacKkKlansman,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “First Man” and “Roma” alongside Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s celebrated remake. In comedy, “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Deadpool 2,” [...]

  • Bumblebee

    China Box Office: 'Bumblebee' Buzzes to $58 Million, but 'Creed II' Fails to Land Punch

    Paramount’s “Transformers” spinoff “Bumblebee” flew to the top of the Chinese box office in its opening weekend, raking in $58.8 million. While nothing to scoff at, the figure marks the lowest opening for the franchise in years in China, where other “Transformers” installments have broken ticketing records. Meanwhile, the first “Rocky” franchise movie ever to be [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad