'The Upside' Finally Poised to get China Theatrical Release

The Upside TIFF
CREDIT: Courtesy of David Lee/The Weinstein Company

The Upside,” a 2017 American remake of the 2011 French drama “The Intouchables,” has nabbed a China release on November 22.

The film was directed by Neil Burger and stars Nicole Kidman, Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston. It tells the story of an unlikely friendship that forms between a rich quadriplegic and the struggling parolee he hires to take care of him.

It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2017 and was set for distribution the next year by The Weinstein Company, but those plans were put on hold following the allegations of sexual abuse against Harvey Weinstein. It was later bought by STX Entertainment and Lantern Entertainment, which released it this past January in the U.S., where it went on to earn $108 million. It was released in theaters in Hong Kong in April, earning a modest $600,000 there.

The Intouchables” was not released in China, but in March, “The Green Book” — another story of an unlikely friendship between a black and a white man  — saw critical acclaim in the country and grossed $68 million.

The release date for “The Upside” was announced just 11 days before the film is due to hit theaters, giving it scant time for marketing in the country. That pattern is not only confined to foreign movies. Local film, “Better Days,” which had multiple censorship delays, had just three days advanced notice of its eventual outing, and has gone on to earn an astonishing RMB1.41 billion (approximately $200 million).

