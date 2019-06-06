‘The Terror’ Star Adam Nagaitis Joins ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Adam Nagaitis, who had breakout roles in “The Terror” and “Chernobyl,” has landed a significant part in “Gunpowder Milkshake,” joining Karen Gillan and Paul Giamatti.

Lena Headey and Michelle Yeoh are also on board.

Navot Papushado and Ehud Lavski wrote the pic, with Papushado directing the action-thriller about a group of female assassins that come together after a hit goes wrong. StudioCanal and the Picture Company are producing with Andrew Rona and Alex Heinemann, and Aharon Keshales is executive producing. Principal photography is under way in Germany.

Nagaitis has also landed a role in Steven Knight’s adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol,” starring alongside Guy Pearce, Charlotte Riley, Andy Serkis and Stephen Graham. The three-part series is being produced by Ridley Scott’s Scott Free, as well as Tom Hardy’s Hardy Son & Baker for BBC and FX.

Nagaitis previously played the lead villain in the first season of the Scott Free anthology series “The Terror,” which aired on AMC for 10 episodes last year and garnered him rave reviews. He also recently played the heroic firefighter Vasily Ignatenko in HBO’s critically acclaimed miniseries “Chernobyl” alongside Jessie Buckley.

He is repped by Management 360 and Curtis Brown Group in the U.K.