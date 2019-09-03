×

‘The Suicide Squad’ Adds ‘Doctor Who’s’ Peter Capaldi to Cast, Eyes Pete Davidson

Dave McNary

Peter Capaldi Pete Davidson
“Doctor Who” star Peter Capaldi has joined James Gunn’s upcoming “The Suicide Squad,” with Pete Davidson also in talks to come on board.

Warner Bros. had no comment on the casting. James Gunn is directing the sequel to the 2016 feature based on the DC Comics anti-heroes. Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney and Viola Davis are reprising their roles and Idris Elba, John Cena, David Dastmalchian and Daniela Melchior have joined the film.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” director Gunn also wrote the script to the project, in which supervillains are recruited by the government to carry out secret missions.

Though it fell flat with critics, the original “Suicide Squad” was a box office sensation, grossing $746.8 million worldwide. “The Suicide Squad” will hit theaters on Aug. 6, 2021.

Capaldi, a native of Scotland, starred in “Doctor Who” between 2012 and 2017. He won an Oscar in 1995 for the live-action short “Franz Kafka’s It’s a Wonderful Life,” which starred Richard E. Grant. Capaldi also directed nine episodes of BBC’s “Getting On.” He’s repped by Pardigm and Troika.

Davidson joined “Saturday Night Live” in 2014. He recently starred in and co-wrote an untitled comedy for Universal, which Judd Apatow directed and produced. Davidson is repped by ICM, Brillstein Entertainment and Gray Krauss Sandler Des Rochers. The news was first reported by Deadline.

    "Doctor Who" star Peter Capaldi has joined James Gunn's upcoming "The Suicide Squad," with Pete Davidson also in talks to come on board. Warner Bros. had no comment on the casting. James Gunn is directing the sequel to the 2016 feature based on the DC Comics anti-heroes. Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney and Viola

