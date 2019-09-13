×
James Gunn Confirms Full Cast for ‘The Suicide Squad’

SUICIDE SQUAD
CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Bros.

The Suicide Squad” cast has officially been revealed, with director James Gunn posting on Twitter all 24 stars.

He confirmed that Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman and Viola Davis will reprise the roles they played in the sequel to 2016’s DC movie “Suicide Squad,” alongside new cast members Taika Waititi, Peter Capaldi, Idris Elba, John Cena, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, David Dastmalchian and Daniela Melchior.

One previous cast member who won’t be returning is Will Smith. It had been previously reported that Elba would be replacing Smith as Deadshot, but Variety broke the news in April that Deadshot will not be in “The Suicide Squad,” and Elba will instead be playing a new character with a daughter portrayed by “Euphoria” and “A Wrinkle in Time” actress Reid. Gunn and Warner Bros. still have not revealed which characters many of the actors will be playing.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” director Gunn wrote the second “Suicide Squad” installment, which tells the story of a group of supervillains forced by the government to work for good and save mankind.

The first Warner Bros. installment was a hit at the box office in 2016, grossing $768 million worldwide despite dismal reviews. The next installment will be released nationwide Aug. 6, 2021. See the full cast list below.

