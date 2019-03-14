×
‘The Sopranos’ Prequel ‘Newark’ Sets a 2020 Release Date

The Sopranos” prequel has a release date and a new name.

Simply titled “Newark,” the film will hit theaters on Sept. 25, 2020, more than 13 years after the acclaimed HBO series came to an end.

The cast will include Alessandro Nivola, Vera Farmiga, Ray Liotta, Jon Bernthal, Corey Stoll, Billy Magnussen, and John Magaro.

Michael Gandolfini, the son of the late “Sopranos” star James Gandolfini, will portray a younger version of his father’s famous character, Tony Soprano, in the film. Other characters from the show may also appear in the prequel.

David Chase, the creator of the HBO series, teamed up with Lawrence Konner for the script, which is rumored to be set during the Newark riots of July 1967. Bad blood between African-Americans and Italian-Americans erupted in the New Jersey city at the time and resulted in 26 deaths and hundreds of injuries.

Alan Taylor will direct the film, which was previously named “The Many Saints of Newark.” He directed nine episodes of “The Sopranos” throughout its lifespan, in addition to seven episodes of “Game of Thrones,” as well as feature films “Thor: The Dark World” and “Terminator Genisys.”

With a late September release date, “Newark” may be making an awards season run, capitalizing on the fan following and sustained critical acclaim for “The Sopranos.”

