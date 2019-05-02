‘The Secret Life of Pets 2,’ ‘Men in Black: International’ Land China Releases

“The Secret Life of Pets 2” and “Men in Black: International” will both be hitting Chinese theaters soon, though no specific release date for either has been announced yet. The former is due sometime in June, Chinese reports say. Two of China’s major online ticketing platforms list “Men in Black: International” as also coming next month.

The followup to 2016’s “The Secret Life of Pets,” which grossed $58 million in China, is set for release in the U.S. on June 7. Produced by Illumination and directed by Chris Renaud (“Minions” and the “Despicable Me” series), the sequel features the voices of returning actors such as Kevin Hart and Ellie Kemper, along with new voice actors including Tiffany Haddish, Nick Kroll and Harrison Ford in his first animated role.

“Men in Black: International” will debut in the U.S. on June 14 and in Hong Kong a day earlier. A spinoff sequel to the three-film “Men in Black” series, it stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Liam Neeson.

China’s Tencent Pictures is listed as a co-producer. The last two Hollywood pictures the company was involved in were last year’s franchise films “Bumblebee” and “Venom,” which made $171 million and $272 million in China, respectively. The company is involved in two other Hollywood titles set for release this year: Jackie Chan-starring action thriller “Project X-Traction” and “Terminator: Dark Fate,” which is written and produced by James Cameron, who is immensely popular in China.