The Russo Brothers’ AGBO Banner Options Rights to Short Film ‘Kiddo’ for Feature Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO has optioned the rights to the short film “Kiddo” with plans to adapt it into a full-length feature, sources tell Variety.

VFX expert Tito Fernandes, who directed the original short, will return to direct the full-length version with fellow former VFX production coordinator Shannon Triplett penning the script.

The original short is set in the future on an alien planet and is described as an epic coming-of-age sci-fi adventure film. It tracks Kim, an orphan on a mission to avenge her father’s death, with the help of her loyal pet and giant robot. The short, which has been compared to “District 9” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” quickly made waves across Hollywood.

Fernandes cut his teeth working on visual effects teams on movies such as “Interstellar,” “The Force Awakens,” and “The Dark Knight” and is now looking to try his hand at directing. Triplett had a similar path working as a VFX production coordinator on such tentpoles as “Fast Five,” “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2,” and “Battleship.”

As for AGBO, the upstart studio has made its presence known as it continues to build up its development slate while the Russos finish up their work in the Marvel Universe with “Avengers: Endgame” bowing this April. The company most recently landed the rights to the highly coveted novel “Cherry,” which the Russos are eyeing to direct.

Fernandes is repped by WME, LBI, and Morris Yorn, and Triplett is repped by UTA. AGBO is repped by WME.

See the original short below.