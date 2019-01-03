×

‘The Notebook’ to Become a Broadway Musical

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by New Line/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (5884324c)Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdamsThe Notebook - 2004Director: Nick CassavetesNew LineUSAScene StillDramaN'oublie jamais
CREDIT: New Line/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

So it’s not gonna be easy, it’s gonna be really hard. And we’re gonna have to work at this everyday, but I wanna do that because I want you. I want all of you, forever. On Broadway.

Nicholas Sparks’ romance novel-turned-hit film “The Notebook” is headed to Broadway as a musical with producers Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch in association with Sparks, it was announced on Thursday.

The Notebook” was Sparks’ first published novel and opened on the New York Times bestseller list in its first week of publication in 1996. Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams, James Garner, and Gena Rowlands starred in the successful 2004 movie adaptation, directed by Nick Cassavetes. The story opened with Garner’s character reading from his notebook to Rowlands’ character, who is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, about the 1940 romance between a poor quarry worker and a 17-year-old heiress, played by Gosling and McAdams.

Bekah Brunstetter and Ingrid Michaelson are developing the musical adaptation. Brunstetter is a supervising producer on NBC’s “This Is Us” with a play, “The Cake,” opening at the Manhattan Theatre Club this spring.

Related

“When I first heard about ‘The Notebook’ potentially being turned into a musical, I was instantly drawn to the idea,” she said. “The story hits home for me in two big ways: it takes place in my home state of North Carolina, and Alzheimer’s runs deep in my family. I was sent a few songs Ingrid had already written for it, and that week, I spent my drives to and from work car-listening, memorizing, imagining the story unfold with music, imagining how I might layer worlds, dramatize memory, and before I even knew that I had to write the book for this, it was already starting to happen in my head.”

“The older you get, it seems, the more invisible you become, and yet, you have SO much to say — so putting an older couple at the forefront of a musical is thrilling to me. I am so excited to continue collaborating with Ingrid on bringing this beautiful story to life in a new way,” she added.

Singer-songwriter Michaelson’s singles include “Girls Chase Boys” and “The Way I Am.” She’s released seven albums since 2005.

“When I was approached about working on ‘The Notebook,’ I had to excuse myself and go to the bathroom and cry and come back into the meeting,” she said. “I have loved the movie and the story for so many years now that the idea of turning it into a musical overwhelmed me. The concept of unending devotion and love wrapped up in memory and family is something very close to my own personal life. The story sings to me so perfectly. I actually started writing that very night of the first meeting, before I even had the job!  I cannot wait for the world to hear these characters come to life in a musical way.”

McCollum has received the Tony Award for best musical for “In the Heights” (2008), “Avenue Q” (2004), and “Rent” (1996), which also won the Pulitzer Prize. Deutsch is the founder of Sh-K-Boom & Ghostlight Records.

Sparks said in statement, “I am thrilled to work with Bekah and Ingrid in order to make ‘The Notebook’ a reality on Broadway. They are amazingly talented, and obviously, the story is near and dear to my heart.”

Popular on Variety

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

More Music

  • TURN IT UP, CHARLIE

    'Idris Elba Performing at Coachella?' The Story Behind His DJing Career

    After years of blockbuster movie roles, Idris Elba has solidified himself as a Hollywood mainstay, but it looks like his music career isn’t far behind. It was announced Wednesday that the “Luther” and “Wire” star will be making his Coachella debut on April 13 and 20, in the company of artists like Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande, [...]

  • Justin Timberlake House

    Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Lose Out on Sale of Lower Manhattan Penthouse

    After more than 200 days on the market with declining price tags that started at nearly $8 million, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have sold their former penthouse pied-a-terre at the swanky, Gwathmey Siegel-designed Soho Mews building in New York City’s Soho neighborhood for its full asking price of $6.35 million. Though they can certainly [...]

  • R Kelly gun evacuation

    ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Will Air as Planned, Despite Legal Threat

    The Lifetime network’s three-part special, “Surviving R. Kelly,” will air beginning tonight as planned despite a legal threat from the singer, a rep for the network told Variety. “Lifetime has always been a brand that champions women’s stories,” the statement reads. “The documentary will air as scheduled, starting tonight at 9pm ET/PT.” The special — reviewed [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    'The Notebook' to Become a Broadway Musical

    So it’s not gonna be easy, it’s gonna be really hard. And we’re gonna have to work at this everyday, but I wanna do that because I want you. I want all of you, forever. On Broadway. Nicholas Sparks’ romance novel-turned-hit film “The Notebook” is headed to Broadway as a musical with producers Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch in [...]

  • Polly Bennett Rami Malek choreography bohemian

    How Bradley Cooper, Rami Malek and Mahershala Ali Mastered Music for the Screen

    More than a half-century ago, there was a public outcry when Marni Nixon’s singing voice was dubbed for Audrey Hepburn’s in George Cukor’s 1964 “My Fair Lady” film, in lieu of casting a powerhouse singer-actress such as Julie Andrews, the originator of the role on Broadway. These days, film and music fans have largely come [...]

  • Drake

    Drake Rules, and the Paid Stream Also Rises, in 2018 BuzzAngle Music Report

    BuzzAngle Music’s 2018 report is out, and it includes results both staggering and sobering for the music industry. The conclusions fall mostly in the positive category, especially when it comes to overall U.S. music consumption, which saw a double-digit increase on top of the previous year’s double-digit increase. While consumption was up a remarkable 12.8% [...]

  • 'Mowgli,' 'Buster Scruggs': Streaming Cinema Enlists

    'Mowgli,' 'Buster Scruggs' and Beyond: Streaming Cinema Is Enlisting A-List Composers

    The debate rages on over whether a Netflix movie is legitimate, bona fide cinema, as the streaming behemoth has somewhat reluctantly joined Amazon Studios in giving its award-hungry offerings at least a limited theatrical run. But good old-fashioned talent makes contrasting the streamers with their Old Hollywood rivals a moot point. And, along with star-studded [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad