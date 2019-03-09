Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Developing Sci-Fi Movie ‘The Mother Code’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners has acquired the worldwide film rights for the science-fiction novel “The Mother Code,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The story, written by Silicon Valley biochemist Carole Stivers, will be published next year. Amy Louise Johnson, who has credits on the Syfy series “Nightflyers,” has been hired to write the script for Amblin.

“The Mother Code” is set in a world in which a biological weapon has nearly destroyed the planet, leading scientists and government officials working to save the human race by placing unborn children in the care of artificially intelligent mother robots. When the government decides the machines must be destroyed, one boy who was raised and nurtured by a robot must fight to save the only parent he has ever known.

Spielberg has a long resume of producing or executive producing science-fiction projects, including “E.T. The Extraterrestrial,” the “Back to the Future” trilogy, the Jurassic Park and Men in Black franchises, “AI Artificial Intelligence,” “Minority Report,” and “Ready Player One.”

Spielberg is executive producing “Men in Black International” and “Cats,” both due out this year. He’s directing and producing an updated remake of “West Side Story,” with filming starting this summer.

Stivers is represented by CAA and the Book Group. Johnson is represented by WME, the Cartel, and Jackoway Tyerman.