×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Mandalorian’: Watch the First Trailer for ‘Star Wars’ Series

By

Dano's Most Recent Stories

View All

The gunslinging lone warrior — the Mandalorian, as they call him — calls the far reaches of the “Star Wars” galaxy home.

Disney dropped the first trailer for the spinoff series during its biennial D23 convention on Friday, finally giving fans a closer look at the franchise’s newest character. “The Mandalorian” creator Jon Favreau, who was honored earlier on Friday during the D23 Legends presentation, was on hand to give more details on the highly anticipated series.

“I came in and pitched Kathleen Kennedy a version of a show that took place after ‘Return of the Jedi,’ “Favreau said on stage. “Chaos reigns because there’s no central government.”

“It’s a world like the old Samurai movies and Westerns,” he added.

Pedro Pascal stars as the Mandalorian. Pascal joined Favreau on stage at the convention to help debut the trailer, as did Taika Waititi, who serves as one of the directors on the show and voices a droid named IG-11.

Related

“I just want to say that for droid representation, it was very important for me that those characters get enough screen time,” Waititi said on stage. “They’re very misunderstood.”

The new series will take place five years after the events of “Return of the Jedi,” which saw the destruction of the Empire and gave way to the New Republic. Favreau has previously described the titular character as “a citizen of the underworld,” who operates outside the jurisdiction of the New Republic.

Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito (Mof Gideon), Gina Carano (Cara Dune), Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers (Greef Carga), Omid Abtahi and Werner Herzog also star.

In addition to Waititi (“Thor: Ragnarok”), series directors include Dave Filoni (“Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” “Star Wars Rebels”), Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa (“Dope”) and Deborah Chow (“Jessica Jones”).

“The Mandalorian” will be available for streaming on Disney Plus Nov. 12. Immediately after dropping the highly anticipated trailer, D23 also welcomed Ewan McGregor to the stage to talk about the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which will see McGregor reprise the Jedi mentor he played in the prequel series.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Blake Lively

    Blake Lively's 'Rhythm Section' Moved Back to 2020

    Paramount Pictures has moved the release date of Blake Lively’s “The Rhythm Section” back two months from Nov. 22 to Jan. 31, 2020, the weekend of Super Bowl LIV. The spy tale, adapted from Mark Burnell’s novels surrounding character Stephanie Patrick, is produced by James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson through their [...]

  • The Mandalorian

    'The Mandalorian': Watch the First Trailer for 'Star Wars' Series

    The gunslinging lone warrior — the Mandalorian, as they call him — calls the far reaches of the “Star Wars” galaxy home. Disney dropped the first trailer for the spinoff series during its biennial D23 convention on Friday, finally giving fans a closer look at the franchise’s newest character. “The Mandalorian” creator Jon Favreau, who [...]

  • Lady and the Tramp trailer

    'Lady and the Tramp': Disney's Live-Action Remake Gets First Trailer (Watch)

    Ready your dog-friendly bowl of spaghetti, Disney has debuted the first trailer for its live-action remake of “Lady and the Tramp,” starring Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux. The teaser was released during Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim at the Disney + presentation. In addition to Thompson and Theroux, who play the Lady and Tramp, respectively, [...]

  • Mickey Mouse waves to members of

    Spider-Man, Spicer and Splashy First-Looks: Everything We're Looking For at D23

    As if Disney hasn’t owned enough weekends this year at the box office, the biennial D23 Expo will light up Anaheim, Calif. over the next three days to celebrate the content monolith. From a new Netflix-competing streaming platform to scores of movie and series reveals — along with a few hot controversies to confront — [...]

  • Angel Has Fallen

    'Angel Has Fallen' to Dominate Modest Box Office With $20 Million Weekend

    Gerard Butler and Morgan Freeman are leading the way at the North American box office with “Angel Has Fallen” on its way to about $20 million, early estimates showed Friday. Should forecasts hold, “Angel Has Fallen” will take in about double the next title, Universal’s second weekend of raunchy comedy “Good Boys” with about $10 [...]

  • Aracne

    Sanfic Standout ‘Aracne’ Filmmakers Discuss the State of Chilean Genre

    A key project at this year’s Santiago Lab, the Santiago Intl. Film Festival industry forum for promising Latin American projects, Florencia Dupont’s “Aracne” is representative of a push from the next generation of Chilean filmmakers into genre cinema and the themes it can explore. “Aracne” turns on Beatriz, a young journalist at a small Santiago [...]

  • Eduardo Machuca

    Chile’s Eduardo Machuca Unveils Machuca Films Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

    SANTIAGO, Chile – Eduardo Machuca, the former film co-ordinator of Chile’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has launched his own production company, Machuca Films. “After 25 years at the ministry, I felt I needed to tap my creative side,” said Machuca, who is also tying the knot on Saturday (Aug. 24) with a former Sanfic staffer, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad