×

‘The Lion King’ London Premiere Brings Out Meghan Markle and Beyonce

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Lion King London premiere
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Entertainment industry royalty rubbed shoulders with the real thing at “The Lion King” premiere in London on Sunday evening. Meghan Markle, the duchess of Sussex, and her husband, Prince Harry, walked the yellow carpet at the Leicester Square premiere, as did a starry lineup from the U.S. and U.K.

Among the many stars in attendance were Beyonce, who voices Nala in the film, and her husband, Jay Z. They warmly greeted the British royals, with Beyonce congratulating the couple on the arrival of their first child, Archie. Jay-Z reportedly imparted some parenting tips, telling Harry: “The best advice I can give you: Always find some time for yourself.”

Beyonce had already taken her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, to the U.S. premiere of the movie. Also at the star-studded event were Elton John, Guy Ritchie, Vin Diesel, and Pharrell WIlliams, who was sporting shorts on a sunny evening in London. Jon Favreau, the director of the new live-action Disney film, which comes 25 years after the release of the original animated movie, was in attendance as well at the premiere in central London.

The U.K. premiere was held in support of the conservation work carried out by Prince Harry, also known as the Duke of Sussex, through The Royal Foundation. It was created to support Harry and his brother Prince William’s charity ambitions.

Popular on Variety

  • Billy Eichner 'The Lion King' premiere

    'Lion King': Billy Eichner Thought Jon Favreau Hired Him to Play Timon for Disney on Ice

  • Chance The Rapper at The Lion

    Chance the Rapper Was a Nostalgia Consultant on 'The Lion King'

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

More Film

  • The Lion King London premiere

    'The Lion King' London Premiere Brings Out Meghan Markle and Beyonce

    Entertainment industry royalty rubbed shoulders with the real thing at “The Lion King” premiere in London on Sunday evening. Meghan Markle, the duchess of Sussex, and her husband, Prince Harry, walked the yellow carpet at the Leicester Square premiere, as did a starry lineup from the U.S. and U.K. Among the many stars in attendance [...]

  • Why Is Everyone So Scared of

    Why Is Everyone So Scared of Disney? (Column)

    Like more or less everyone I know, I have no desire to see a single entertainment company take over the future, dominating what had been a movie industry of multiple entities, each one fighting for their slice of your attention span. Disney, the movie studio so powerful that it ate another movie studio, looks, to [...]

  • Luc Besson

    Luc Besson's EuropaCorp to Be Taken Over by Vine Alternative Investments

    Luc Besson’s financially struggling EuropaCorp is to be taken over by the New York investment fund Vine Alternative Investments, its junior lender, Variety has confirmed. EuropaCorp confirmed the talks with Vine on Sunday but declined to comment on the deal because negotiations are ongoing with both Vine and EuropaCorp’s senior lender, JP Morgan, which would [...]

  • The Deeper You Dig

    Film Review: 'The Deeper You Dig'

    Expectations are generally best kept low for an enterprise like “The Deeper You Dig,” which was crafted almost entirely by the members of an upstate New York family who’ve made several under-the-radar indie features before. But this latest from marital duo Toby Poser and John Adams is neither amateurish nor self-indulgent, even if it does [...]

  • Scarlett Johansson'Avengers: Endgame' Film Premiere, Arrivals,

    Scarlett Johansson Claims Controversial Casting Comments Were 'Edited for Clickbait'

    Scarlett Johansson is speaking out against the backlash regarding recent comments about politically correct casting. “An interview that was recently published has been edited for click bait and is widely taken out of context,” the actress said in a statement, referring to a recent article from the arts and culture publication As If. “The question [...]

  • Spider-Man Far From Home

    Box Office: 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Swings Past $800 Million Worldwide, 'Lion King' Debuts In China

    Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” is making history overseas, becoming the highest-grossing Spidey film ever at the foreign box office. After 17 days in theaters, the superhero adventure has generated $572.5 million internationally, surpassing the record previously set by “Spider-Man 3” with $555 million. Combined with $274 million in domestic ticket sales, “Spider-Man: Far From [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad