‘The Lion King’ London Premiere Brings Out Meghan Markle and Beyonce

Entertainment industry royalty rubbed shoulders with the real thing at “The Lion King” premiere in London on Sunday evening. Meghan Markle, the duchess of Sussex, and her husband, Prince Harry, walked the yellow carpet at the Leicester Square premiere, as did a starry lineup from the U.S. and U.K.

Among the many stars in attendance were Beyonce, who voices Nala in the film, and her husband, Jay Z. They warmly greeted the British royals, with Beyonce congratulating the couple on the arrival of their first child, Archie. Jay-Z reportedly imparted some parenting tips, telling Harry: “The best advice I can give you: Always find some time for yourself.”

Beyonce had already taken her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, to the U.S. premiere of the movie. Also at the star-studded event were Elton John, Guy Ritchie, Vin Diesel, and Pharrell WIlliams, who was sporting shorts on a sunny evening in London. Jon Favreau, the director of the new live-action Disney film, which comes 25 years after the release of the original animated movie, was in attendance as well at the premiere in central London.