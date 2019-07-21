Box Office: ‘The Lion King’ Roars Overseas With Mighty $269 Million

Disney’s “The Lion King” certainly felt the love this weekend, generating $269 million at the international box office.

Director Jon Favreau’s remake of the classic Disney cartoon now holds the eighth-biggest debut of all time overseas, even with China opening last weekend. Combined with a stellar $185 million start in North America, “The Lion King” earned $433 million globally over the weekend and $531 million to date. After 10 days in theaters, “The Lion King” is already the seventh-highest grossing film of the year.

“The Lion King” debuted at No. 1 in all 52 international markets, with particularly strong showings in Russia, Brazil, Mexico, and Australia. In China, “The Lion King” is just shy of the $100 million mark with $98 million in ticket sales. Other top markets include the United Kingdom ($19.9 million), France ($19.6 million), Mexico ($18.7 million), Brazil ($17.9 million), Korea ($17.7 million), and Australia ($17.1 million). It has yet to open in Hong Kong, Japan or Italy.

Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” also had a solid weekend overseas, where it amassed $37.2 million from 67 foreign territories. The superhero tentpole has made $651 million at the international box office and $889 million globally. The movie had the best showing in China with $201 million, followed by South Korea with $55 million and the United Kingdom with $34 million.