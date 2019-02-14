×
‘The Kissing Booth 2’ Is Coming to Netflix, With Original Cast Returning

The Kissing Booth Netflix
CREDIT: Marcos Cruz

Pucker up. “The Kissing Booth 2” is happening on Netflix, one of its stars, Joel Courtney, said on Twitter on Thursday. The sequel will reunite many of the team that made the original breakout hit, including Joey King and Jacob Elordi.

“Happy Valentine’s Day, everyone! It’s official!,” Courtney told his Twitter followers. “YUP!!! WE ARE GETTING A SEQUEL!!!,” said his co-star Joey King.

The YA-skewed movie went big on Netflix with the streamer’s content chief, Ted Sarandos, saying that at one point it was “one of the most-watched movies in the country, and maybe in the world.”

Plot details for “The Kissing Booth 2” are thin on the ground. Indie producer Komixx, which has carved out a niche in the sought-after YA space, will make the new film.

The first movie was adapted from a Beth Reekles novel, which was originally self-published on the Wattpad digital platform. It was directed by Vince Marcello, who will also helm the new movie, from a screenplay written by him and Jay Arnold.

It will be produced by Marcello and Michele Weisler, who was also on the first film, with Komixx’s Andrew Cole-Bulgin and Edward Glauser.

Pre-production is underway, and shooting is expected to begin later this year. There are no confirmed dates, but the film is likely to drop on Netflix in 2020.

Check out the announcement video below.

