Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’ Trailer Teams Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci

Netflix released the trailer for Martin Scorsese’s next film, “The Irishman.”

Earlier this week, it was announced that the mob drama will debut at this year’s New York Film Festival.

Based on the book “I Heard You Paint Houses,” the movie offers a look inside the life of WWII veteran-turned-hitman Frank Sheeran as he remembers his relationship to close friend and labor union leader Jimmy Hoffa, whose mobster dealings are believed to have led to his mysterious disappearance in 1975. The notorious Teamster leader’s case remains unsolved, as he was declared dead in absentia in 1982.

Complete with a star-studded cast and some frequent Scorsese collaborators, the ensemble includes Al Pacino (Jimmy Hoffa), Robert De Niro (Frank Sheeran), Joe Pesci (Russell Bufalino), Harvey Keitel (Angelo Bruno), Bobby Cannavale (Felix “Skinny Razor” Ditullio), Anna Paquin (Peggy Sheeran) and Ray Romano (Bill Bufalino). The film boasts a whopping $160 million budget, and uses special effects meant to make Pacino and De Niro appear younger.

“The Irishman” will be released in select theaters before eventually premiering on Netflix, a topic of controversy as some major theater chains like Regal and AMC refuse to screen films also appearing on the streaming service. A specific release date for either distribution stage is still unknown.