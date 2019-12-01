×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Robert De Niro Defends Anna Paquin’s Few Lines in ‘The Irishman’

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Robert De Niro Anna Paquin
CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

While subject predominantly to heaping praise, Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” has faced one criticism: that the most prominent female character in the movie, portrayed by Oscar-winning actress Anna Paquin, speaks just six words in 10 minutes of screentime.

Paquin plays Peggy Sheeran, the daughter of Robert De Niro’s Frank Sheeran. Throughout her life, she suspects her father — a hit-man for the Philadelphia mob — of being a morally corrupt person, particularly after he attacks a man, who evidently shoved Peggy in a grocery store, right in front of her. Despite her presence in the film, however, she rarely speaks, mostly staring at Frank in silence.

As a result, some have questioned why a talented actress would be so underutilized. De Niro, however, has defended Scorsese and screenwriter Steven Zaillian’s choice to minimize her words.

“She was very powerful and that’s what it was,” De Niro told USA Today. “Maybe in other scenes there could’ve been some interaction between Frank and her possibly, but that’s how it was done. She’s terrific and it resonates.”

Paquin herself defended the role as well earlier this month, agreeing with a user who scoffed at the idea that Scorsese ordered Paquin to appear in the film.

Popular on Variety

“Nope, nobody was doing any ‘ordering,'” she wrote. “I auditioned for the privilege of joining the incredible cast of ‘The Irishman’ and I’m incredibly proud to get to be a part of this film.”

More Film

  • Sergei Loznitsa Deconstructs the Cult of

    Sergei Loznitsa Deconstructs the Cult of Stalin With Unearthed Material

    Sergei Loznitsa’s multi-faceted filmmaking approach, these days focused on documentary, blend archival material and sometimes re-enactments with actors, resulting in unique insights and subtle visual commentary on the Soviet and ex-Soviet sphere. His latest nonfiction film, “State Funeral,” constructed from once-banned footage of the epic events surrounding Joseph Stalin’s death and funeral in 1953, is [...]

  • Robert De Niro Anna Paquin

    Robert De Niro Defends Anna Paquin's Few Lines in 'The Irishman'

    While subject predominantly to heaping praise, Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” has faced one criticism: that the most prominent female character in the movie, portrayed by Oscar-winning actress Anna Paquin, speaks just six words in 10 minutes of screentime. Paquin plays Peggy Sheeran, the daughter of Robert De Niro’s Frank Sheeran. Throughout her life, she suspects [...]

  • Trusted reindeer Sven and curious snowman

    'Frozen 2' Enchants International Box Office Again With $164 Million

    Disney royals Anna and Elsa maintained their reign over international box office charts as “Frozen 2” generated another $164 million from 45 foreign territories over the weekend. The animated sequel debuted in a handful of overseas markets this weekend including Italy ($7.7 million), Australia ($6.6 million) and Russia ($13.7 million), where it now stands as [...]

  • Bertrand Tavernier (R) receives a career

    Marrakech Honoree Bertrand Tavernier on How Hollywood Movies Influenced Him

    French director Bertrand Tavernier (“Round Midnight”) – who recently concluded a major TV documentary series, “My Journey Into French Cinema” – received a career tribute award Sunday at the Marrakech Film Festival, presented to him by U.S. actor Harvey Keitel, who starred in Tavernier’s 1980 science-fiction thriller “Death Watch.” Keitel began the ceremony by comparing [...]

  • Marriage Story

    What's Coming to Netflix in December 2019

    As Christmas nears, Netflix will ring in this holiday season with new Kris Kringle-themed films including “A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish,” “Home for Christmas” and “A Family Reunion Christmas.” Tiffany Haddish, meanwhile, will be celebrating Hanukkah with her newest stand-up special “Black Mitzvah,” in which she shares how she’s embracing her roots after discovering her [...]

  • BRUNI - Curious and cute, this

    Box Office: 'Frozen 2' Sets Thanksgiving Record, 'Knives Out' Scores

    Disney’s “Frozen 2” stuffed the box office competition during Thanksgiving, generating $85.2 million over the weekend and a record-setting $123.7 million over the five-day holiday frame. The animated adventure soared past the previous Thanksgiving benchmark held by 2013’s “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” and its $109 million bounty between the Wednesday and Sunday period. Like [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad