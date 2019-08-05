×

Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’ to Close London Film Festival

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Netflix

Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” his eagerly awaited mobster film starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci, will close the BFI London Film Festival. The long-in-the-works Netflix drama will have its international premiere in London on the fest’s final night Oct. 13.

The cast members are expected to attend, as is Scorsese. “This picture was many years in the making,” the Oscar-winning director said. “It’s a project that Robert De Niro and I started talking about a long time ago, and we wanted to make it the way it needed to be made. It’s also a picture that all of us could only have made at this point in our lives. We’re all very excited to be bringing ‘The Irishman’ to London.”

“The Irishman” reunites Scorsese with his “Gangs of New York” screenwriter Steve Zaillian, who adapts from Charles Brandt’s novel “I Heard You Paint Houses.” De-aging technology is used to take years off of De Niro and Pacino. In addition to the gala premiere in Central London, there will be simultaneous preview screenings of the film in movie theaters across the U.K.

Related

The film chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and explores the hidden corridors of organized crime and its connections to mainstream politics.

Tricia Tuttle, BFI London Film Festival director, said the closing night premiere will be “a major occasion for film lovers.”

“British Film Institute Fellow Scorsese is one of the true greats of cinema – as both a creator and a tireless champion of preservation and film history – and here he and his creative team have delivered an epic of breathtakingly audacious scale and complexity, exploring relationships of trust and betrayal, regret and remorselessness, which dominated a period of American history,” Tuttle said.

Scorsese’s movie, which has a budget of about $160 million, will have its world premiere as the opening film at the 57th New York Film Festival on Sept. 27, ahead of the London fest. The latter has already announced “The Personal History of David Copperfield” as its opening film.

The 63rd BFI London Film Festival is run in partnership with American Express and runs Oct. 2-13.

More Film

  • The-Fever

    Locarno Golden Leopard Contender ‘The Fever’: First International Teaser (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paris-based Still Moving has dropped a first international teaser-trailer for Maya Da-Rin’s “A Febre” (The Fever), which world premieres this week in main International Competition at the 2019 Locarno Intl. Film Festival. One of two Latin American Locarno Golden Leopard contenders, with Maura Delpero’s Argentine-Italian “Maternal” (“Hogar”), “The Fever” marks one of the latest productions [...]

  • Martin Scorsese's ‘The Irishman’ to Close

    Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman' to Close London Film Festival

    Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” his eagerly awaited mobster film starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci, will close the BFI London Film Festival. The long-in-the-works Netflix drama will have its international premiere in London on the fest’s final night Oct. 13. The cast members are expected to attend, as is Scorsese. “This picture [...]

  • Emergency responders and law enforcement officers

    Celebrities Demand Gun Control Amidst Multiple Shootings: 'It's About Life and Death'

    Celebrities from across Hollywood are demanding more gun control following two mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas. “When I went to bed last night hundreds of @MomsDemand volunteers were marching in DC following the horrific shooting in #elpaso,” wrote actress Julianne Moore. “When I woke up, there had been another tragic shooting [...]

  • (from left) Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham)

    Box Office: 'Hobbs & Shaw' Zooms to $120 Million Overseas

    Universal’s “Fast & Furious” spinoff “Hobbs & Shaw” was firing on all cylinders this weekend, generating $120 million at the international box office. The high-octane standalone vehicle, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, kicked off in North America with $60 million for a global start of $180 million. That haul marks the fifth-highest grossing global [...]

  • (from left) Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson)

    Box Office: 'Hobbs & Shaw' Finishes in First Place With $60 Million

    Universal’s “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” crossed the box office finish line in first place, debuting with $60.8 million from 4,253 North American locations. The big-budget spinoff, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, is expected to be an even bigger draw overseas, where the action franchise is hugely popular. “Hobbs & Shaw” kicked [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    D.A. Pennebaker's Voluminous Music Movies, from 'Dont Look Back' to Depeche Mode

    D.A. Pennebaker had already been making documentaries for 12 years when he got a historic assignment in 1965 to document Bob Dylan at his most mercurial. Once “Dont Look Back” was released in 1967, followed a year later by “Monterey Pop,” Pennebaker’s path as popular music’s preeminent documentarian was set — or at least the [...]

  • D.A. Pennebaker Dead

    D.A. Pennebaker, Master Director of Documentaries, Dies at 94

    D.A. Pennebaker, a director and cinematographer known for his documentaries, including the classic “Dont Look Back” (1967), “Monterey Pop” (1968) and “The War Room” (1993) and “Elaine Stritch at Liberty” (2002), died Thursday night of natural causes, Variety has confirmed. He was 94. Pennebaker’s many other films included the 1973 David Bowie concert film “Ziggy [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad