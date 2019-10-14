‘The Irishman’ to Screen at Hollywood’s Egyptian Theatre

Netflix’s “The Irishman,” directed by Martin Scorsese, will screen at American Cinematheque’s Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood and the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica for two weeks starting Nov. 1.

The screenings, announced Monday, are part of the limited theatrical run for the 209-minute crime drama, which premiered at the New York Film Festival on Sept. 27. Netflix will begin streaming “The Irishman” on Nov. 27.

Netflix has been in talks since April to buy the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood from American Cinematheque in what would be the first movie theater acquisition for the streaming giant. An American Cinematheque rep told Variety that the deal has not yet closed.

“The Irishman” has a budget of $160 million and is one of Netflix’s major Oscar season hopefuls. It’s the ninth time that Robert De Niro has worked with Scorsese and the first time that Al Pacino has been directed by the filmmaker. The cast also includes Joe Pesci and Harvey Keitel, two longtime Scorsese collaborators.

Based on Charles Brandt’s nonfiction book “I Heard You Paint Houses,” “The Irishman” focuses on the relationship between hitman Frank Sheeran (De Niro) and labor union leader Jimmy Hoffa (Pacino), who disappeared in 1975 under mysterious circumstances and has never been found.

The Egyptian Theatre was opened in 1922 by Sid Grauman on Hollywood Boulevard, just east of McCadden Place. The facility has an ornate style evoking ancient Egypt with an open-air courtyard.

The facility, closed in 1992, was purchased by American Cinematheque in 1996 from the city for $1 with the provision “that this historical landmark would be restored to its original grandeur and re-opened as a movie theatre showcasing the organization’s celebrated public programming.” It was re-opened in 1998 after Cinematheque completed a $12.8 million renovation.