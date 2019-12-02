×
Raw Exec and Film4 Alum Joins ‘The Night Manager’ Producer The Ink Factory

By

International Correspondent

CREDIT: The Ink Factory

Katherine Butler is joining The Ink Factory, producer of “The Night Manager” and “Fighting With My Family,” as creative director. She will join the London and LA-based film and TV indie in the newly-created role from producer Raw, where she has served as scripted creative director. She is also a former deputy head of film at the U.K.’s Film4.

She joined Raw in 2014 after almost a decade at Film4. Her recent credits include Bart Layton’s “American Animals,” which she produced. She also produced the upcoming Toni Collette and Damian Lewis starrer “Dream Horse.”

At The Ink Factory, Butler will report to co-CEOs Simon and Stephen Cornwell and oversee the studio’s film and television slate globally, setting priorities for the partnership with John le Carré, and building out the slate.

“I have loved my time at Raw, but when Simon and Stephen asked me to join The Ink Factory, I just couldn’t say no,” Butler said. “Their access to extraordinary material combined with their ambition for bold, visionary authorship across their output, making TV and film with something to say about the world we live in now, felt irresistible to me. I can’t wait to join Tom Nash, Michele Wolkoff and the brilliant creative team already in place at Ink, and to get started.”

The Cornwells added: “Katherine brings both insight and experience, combined with great industry relationships. Katherine has an impressive track record of collaborating with strong established talent while at the same time developing emerging voices.”

Prior to Film4, Butler was head of development for Ruby Films, having joined it from the New Zealand Film Commission where she was executive producer and head of development.

