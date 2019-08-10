×

Universal Cancels ‘The Hunt’ Release

By

Nate's Most Recent Stories

View All
"The Hunt"
CREDIT: Courtesy of Universal

Universal Pictures has canceled the release of its upcoming thriller “The Hunt.”

“While Universal Pictures had already paused the marketing campaign for The Hunt, after thoughtful consideration, the studio has decided to cancel our plans to release the film, ” a spokesperson for Universal said in a statement. “We stand by our filmmakers and will continue to distribute films in partnership with bold and visionary creators, like those associated with this satirical social thriller, but we understand that now is not the right time to release this film.”

Insiders tell Variety that the studio came to the decision alongside “The Hunt” filmmakers. They also said it was a tough decision for the company, but studio leadership ultimately determined that the film could wait.

Previously, Universal put a temporary halt on marketing for the film following a series of mass shootings. In the film’s few marketing materials that did air, stars such as Betty Gilpin and Ike Barinholtz could be seen brandishing assault rifles and pistols while taking on a group of would-be hunters.

Other cast members included Hilary SwankEmma Roberts, Ethan Suplee and Justin Hartley. Jason Blum is producing for Blumhouse Productions alongside Damon Lindelof under his White Rabbit flag, and Craig Zobel directed.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • "The Hunt"

    Universal Cancels 'The Hunt' Release

    Universal Pictures has canceled the release of its upcoming thriller “The Hunt.” “While Universal Pictures had already paused the marketing campaign for The Hunt, after thoughtful consideration, the studio has decided to cancel our plans to release the film, ” a spokesperson for Universal said in a statement. “We stand by our filmmakers and will [...]

  • Komplizen

    Germany’s Komplizen Film on the Changing Landscape for Indie Producers

    LOCARNO–The breakout success of “Toni Erdmann” put Germany’s Komplizen Film on the map, earning the production house an Oscar nomination while paving the way for a remarkable string of international hits. Now the company is producing its first Netflix series, set to bow this fall, offering a glimpse of what a rapidly changing market means [...]

  • Hilary Swank

    Hilary Swank Says Desire to Tell Stories Same, ‘No Matter Who President Is’

    LOCARNO–One day after President Donald Trump launched an attack against “racist” Hollywood – a tirade that appeared to be inspired by the upcoming film “The Hunt,” starring Hilary Swank – the actress told reporters at the Locarno Film Festival that it’s “important to celebrate our differences” and that the president’s divisive politics haven’t changed her [...]

  • (from left) Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham)

    Box Office: 'Hobbs & Shaw' Stays on Top; 'Scary Stories' Eyes $20 Million

    “Hobbs & Shaw” raced past its competition this weekend, taking in another $7 million in Friday’s domestic ticket sales for a projected $25 million sophomore outing. If estimates hold, the “Fast and Furious” spinoff could increase its domestic haul to around $108 million, in addition to a hefty bounty overseas. “Hobbs & Shaw” is also [...]

  • Maternal

    Locarno Film Review: 'Maternal'

    In an environment where the Virgin Mary is held up as the exemplar of motherhood, how does that ideal square with the noisier, messier, considerably less virginal reality of maternal life? That question lies at the heart of “Maternal,” a moving, lively study of conflicting duties and desires in a Buenos Aires hogar — a convent-based [...]

  • Christian-Camargo-and-Michael-Chernus

    Christian Camargo, Michael Chernus Set for Mandarina’s ‘Ona Sur’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    MADRID  —  Christian Camargo (“Hurt Locker,” “Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn”) and Michael Chernus (“Spiderman: Homecoming,” “Captain Phillips”) are attached to co-star in “Ona Sur,” one of the buzzed-up projects at this year’s Locarno Match Me! Brazilian actress Barbara Cohen is in preliminary talks to play Maria, one of the film’s female leads, “Ona Sur” producer [...]

  • John Amos

    Film News Roundup: John Amos Returns for Eddie Murphy's 'Coming 2 America'

    In today’s film news roundup, John Amos returns for “Coming 2 America,” Nick Thune and Cleopatra Coleman are cast and “Plácido Domingo Gala” and “Birds Without Feathers” get release dates. CASTINGS John Amos is set to reprise his role as Cleo McDowell in Eddie Murphy’s upcoming film “Coming 2 America.” “Hustle & Flow” helmer Craig [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad