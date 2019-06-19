×
The Grove Introduces Drive-In Rooftop Movie Theater Level 8

CREDIT: Ted Seven/Petersen Automotive Museum

The Grove is ringing in summer with a new rooftop movie theater.

The popular Los Angeles shopping mall, located between Fairfax and La Brea, announced today the launch of their new cinema experience titled Level 8 Drive-in, which will kick off with a screening of “Grease” on June 26 and will run through September. Inspired by the ’50s and ’60s themes of the iconic Gilmore Drive-In Movie Theater located at Third and Fairfax from 1948-1979, the Grove’s newest edition will infuse nostalgic touches to the classic drive-in experience while also utilizing the mall’s renovated amenities.

The outdoor theater will be constructed atop the mall’s parking structure during its screenings on the last Wednesday of every month, and guests will be offered complimentary snacks such as candy, popcorn and soda with their free reserved ticket. Aside from movie screenings, the monthly cinema series will also feature exclusive car shows made possible by The Grove’s partnership with Petersen Automotive Museum and luxury car dealership O’Gara Coach presented by Citi Bank. 

Those without cars can also experience the drive-in through the mall’s Uber Lounge where Uber passengers can sit on couches at the front of the parking area. Open the public and fully complimentary, Level 8 has limited space and requires reservations that can be made at TheGroveLA.com.

The series features:

  • Grease” (car: Grease Lightning)  June 26;
  • “The Great Gatsby” (car: 1932 Duesenberg) July 31;
  • “Back to the Future” (car: DeLorean) Aug. 28;
  • “Iron Man” (Tony Stark’s Ford flathead roadster) Sept. 25.

  The Grove Introduces Drive-In Rooftop Movie Theater Level 8

