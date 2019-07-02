×

‘It’ Filmmaker Andy Muschietti Eyed to Direct ‘The Flash’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

The Flash Ezra Miller
CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Bros

Warner Bros. is in talks with “It” director Andy Muschietti to helm its long-gestating “The Flash” standalone movie, a source close to the project has told Variety.

No offer has been made yet, but if the deal goes through Muschietti will also produce the movie with his partner and sister Barbara Muschietti and Michael Disco.

Muschietti would replace “Spider-Man: Homecoming” writers John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, who were signed last year to direct the film after replacing “Dope” helmer Rick Famuyiwa, who left the film in 2016. Seth Grahame-Smith was also attached to direct at one point.

Ezra Miller remains attached to play Barry Allen, also known as The Flash in the DC Extended Universe movie. Miller has portrayed The Flash in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Suicide Squad” and “Justice League.” The Flash character originated during the 1950s when police scientist Barry Allen gained super-speed when bathed by chemicals that had been struck by lightning.

Warner Bros. is also eyeing Christina Hodson to write the screenplay for “The Flash.” Her credits include “Bumblebee” and the studio’s upcoming “Suicide Squad” spin-off “Birds of Prey” with Margot Robbie.

Muschietti recently directed Warner’s upcoming “It: Chapter 2,” which hits theaters in September.

