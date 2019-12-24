×
"The Farewell" Re-Scheduled to Hit China Theaters on January 10

The Farewell
Beijing-born director Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell” is now scheduled to hit China on January 10, a full six months after its US release and nearly two months after its originally announced China release date. This will place the film’s month-long theatrical run just ahead of the Oscars on February 10 and just after the Golden Globe Awards on January 5, where “The Farewell” has been nominated for best foreign language film and its star Awkwafina is in the running for best actress.

The movie was initially set to appear in Chinese cinemas on November 22, but was pulled just two days before, supposedly in the hopes of earning a better slot. It remains to be seen whether cuts were made by the censors, but at the moment it seems not to be the case, since its listed running time in China remains the same as the US.

This year, a slew of films have been pulled or changed their China release dates at the very last minute with no explanation, in large part due to heightened censorship.

Although “The Farewell” was celebrated in the US for its Asian American representation, a number of Chinese distributors initially passed on the title, feeling that its American-ness wouldn’t resonate with mainland Chinese audiences. Maoyan is now distributing and calls the film a US-China co-production.

The film stars Awkwafina, Tzi Ma, Diana Lin and Zhao Shuzhen. Though Awkwafina has blown up as a star in the US, she remains little known in China, where “Crazy Rich Asians” failed to hit its mark. The romantic comedy made a paltry $1.65 million (RMB11.4  million) in the world’s second-largest film market.

