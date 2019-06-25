×
Already Pulled From Shanghai Festival, ‘The Eight Hundred’ Cancels Its China Release

By and
The Eight Hundred (The 800)
CREDIT: Bai Xiaoyan/Huayi Bros.

Already pulled from its prestigious spot as the opener of the Shanghai International Film Festival, war epic “The Eight Hundred” has been dealt a further below with the cancellation of its scheduled release in China next week.

In a terse announcement on its official Weibo account, the film said late Tuesday that, “after consultation between the production team and other entities, ‘The Eight Hundred’ will cancel its original July 5 premiere and temporarily vacate the summer release date window. The new release date will be announced at a later time.”

The statement gave no indication as to what occasioned the cancellation. But China is undergoing a period of strong social and cultural tightening, and Chinese film censors have been especially active lately in yanking films from festivals and the domestic release schedule.

“The whole world is moving forward, while Chinese cinema is heading backward,” one of the top comments on the announcement said.

Only the day before “The Eight Hundred’s” announcement, the Chinese youth drama “Better Days” also said that it was canceling its release, which had been scheduled for Thursday.

More follows.

