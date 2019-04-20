‘The Curse of La Llorona’ Leads Slow Easter Weekend at the Box Office

New Line’s horror pic “The Curse of La Llorona” is summoning a $25 million debut at the domestic box office, leading a quiet Easter weekend before Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” hits theaters on April 26.

The James Wan-produced “La Llorona,” playing in 3,372 theaters, was a hit with Hispanic audiences, who accounted for nearly 50% of ticket sales. The R-rated film, budgeted at only $9 million, marked the directorial debut of Michael Chaves, who will next helm Wan’s “The Conjuring 3” at Warner Bros.

Overall, Easter weekend is looking scary bad compared to last year’s Easter frame (down 22%). t’s also the worst Easter frame since 2005. Box office observers feel the low numbers are simply a result of auds holding out for the “Avengers” next weekend.

Warner Bros.’ “Shazam!” held strong in second place with a $17.2 million outing. The Zach Levi-starrer has now collected $120 million in the U.S.

Meanwhile, Fox’s Christian drama “Breakthrough” opened solidly in third place to $11 million. bringing its five-day total to $14.5 million.

Produced by Fox 2000, “Breakthrough” stars “This Is Us” actress Chrissy Metz as a mother who refuses to give up hope after her adopted son suffers a near-fatal fall through an icy lake. Roxann Dawson directed the movie, which was produced by DeVon Franklin (“Miracles from Heaven,” “Heaven Is for Real,”) and executive produced by NBA star Stephen Curry.

Also opening this weekend was Disney’s “Penguins” doc, which is expected to haul in $3.5 million.